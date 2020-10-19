Lucky escape for chickens in Udon Thani as crocodile caught trying to enter coop | The Thaiger

North East
Lucky escape for chickens in Udon Thani as crocodile caught trying to enter coop
Rescue workers in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani have ruined a hungry crocodile’s dinner plans, capturing it as it was trying to enter a chicken coop in the sub-district of Mak Khaeng. Nation Thailand reports that local rescuers were called to remove the 3 metre long croc as it was attempting to enter the chicken enclosure and enjoy a big lunch.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
It’s understood it took the workers, who have no experience in handling crocodiles, around an hour to close the reptile’s mouth. It then needed 5 men to transport the croc to a waiting vehicle, with the animal putting up a fight the whole way.
Pitchaya Chiewkanrob, the 60 year old homeowner who notified rescue workers of the croc’s presence, says she believes the animal escaped from captivity at a farm, pointing out that there is no water source close to her home. Local police officers are attempting to trace the reptile’s owner.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
A girl was allegedly kidnapped by a group in the Isaan province Amnat Charoen. She was found with tied up and her was mouth stuffed with paper.
The girl says a teenager approached her and offered candy. She said she wasn’t hungry and that she didn’t have money, but the teen allegedly replied that it was okay and he had snacks in his car. When the girl got to the vehicle, a group of people tied up her hands and feet, and stuffed paper in her mouth, Thai media reports. The vehicle did not have license plates, and apparently came from out of town. Thai media says the car was driving around the village for a while.
The girl’s grandparents noticed the child had been gone for a while and went looking for her. After searching for her, they contacted the village chief and an announcement was made on the village’s speakers.
When the alleged kidnappers heard the announcements about the missing girl on the loud speakers, they dropped the girl off and drove away, Thai media reports. Villagers who heard the announcements helped search for the missing child. She was found with her hands tied up with a sweater, her feet tied with electrical wire and her mouth stuffed with paper.
“Villagers believe these types of gangs kidnap the children for sale and is a big part of human trafficking in Thailand.”
Thai media did not report on any arrests or possible suspects.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Khon Kaen school director accused of sexually abusing students
5 students in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen are accusing the director of Ban Thung Mon School, in the district of Ban Phai, of sexual abuse. The girls have filed an official police complaint, with the assistance of Pawanamporn Thaewnon-ngiew, a teacher at the school. The Bangkok Post reports she accompanied them to the police station after they confided in her.
It’s understood the girls are all Grade 8 students. Pawanamporn says she spoke with the children’s parents to confirm if they wished to bring charges, at which point the parents indicated that they did. Pawanamporn says similar allegations have been made about the school director in the past, by students from grades 6 to 9. Investigating officers say the students claim the man hugged and touched them, while asking if they had boyfriends and if they wanted money.
The unnamed man, who has been transferred to an inactive post pending the results of the investigation, denies the accusations, blaming Pawanamporn, who he claims has always been critical of him and the school. He says CCTV cameras throughout the school will prove he has done nothing wrong.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
North East
Isaan governor orders investigation into 3 year old boy’s death
The governor of Isaan’s Kalasin province ordered an investigation into the death of a 3 year old boy. Relatives say the child died after falling out of bed. Medical examiners say the child’s forehead was swollen, eyes were bruised and arm was broken.
The child’s family says the boy fell off the bed and then collapsed in the bathroom, but medical officials say the story does not match the autopsy report. The child’s body was examined at the Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen.
The child’s father, 31 year old Watpong Salee, works as a teacher in Chiang Rai. He found out about his son’s death yesterday and says he does not believe his son died from falling off the bed.
The Kalasin governor Songpol Jaigrim was notified by the province’s office of social development and human security about the suspicious death. He then ordered both the police and the prosecutors’ office to investigate the child’s death.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Dozens of protester arrests since emergency decree was imposed
Covid19 – US infections “balloon”, world case total surpasses 40 million
New delivery application focuses on reducing Thailand’s food waste
New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe’s second wave
Thailand to be Southeast Asia production base for Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine
“Open the borders, safely”, Bill Heinecke, Minor International interview – VIDEO
St Mark’s International School ‘breaks ground’ with their new Bangkok campus
5 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, some with cough symptoms
Lucky escape for chickens in Udon Thani as crocodile caught trying to enter coop
Governor halts movement of goods between Tak and Myanmar amid Covid fears
Koh Samui tourism operators want cheaper flights to lure tourists
Isolated heavy showers forecast, but rainfall set to ease overall
First tourists in over 6 months to arrive in Bangkok tomorrow
Pro-democracy protests grow across Thailand, plans to continue
House speaker proposes extraordinary parliamentary session in wake of political unrest
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Thailand’s property market waits for an end to Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
Health officials considering more relaxed quarantine for short-term visitors
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
Truck drivers carrying ‘royal supporters’ face charges for travelling on expressways
2 Covid vaccine trials halted in phase 3 over safety concerns
Where’s Boss? Wanted Red Bull heir spotted in Dubai
9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic
Thai police to verify “Boss” whereabouts with UAE embassy
Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s property market waits for an end to Covid-19
- Crime3 days ago
Inmates escape from Thai prison using soap to rust the cell bars
- Bangkok4 days ago
5,000 pack Bangkok’s central shopping district to continue the protest
- Bangkok3 days ago
Now they’re coming… Special Tourist Visa flight set for Tuesday – Tourism and Sports Minister
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket to host Cabinet meeting to review proposals for reviving local economy
- Bangkok4 days ago
After protest cleared, Government House hosts first foreign minister since the Covid-19 outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
So, how’s Thailand doing with Covid-19? – OPINION
- Politics3 days ago
Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights