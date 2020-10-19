Lucky escape for chickens in Udon Thani as crocodile caught trying to enter coop | The Thaiger

image
North East

Lucky escape for chickens in Udon Thani as crocodile caught trying to enter coop

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Lucky escape for chickens in Udon Thani as crocodile caught trying to enter coop
PHOTO: Homenewsch1 / Facebook
Rescue workers in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani have ruined a hungry crocodile’s dinner plans, capturing it as it was trying to enter a chicken coop in the sub-district of Mak Khaeng. Nation Thailand reports that local rescuers were called to remove the 3 metre long croc as it was attempting to enter the chicken enclosure and enjoy a big lunch.

Lucky escape for chickens in Udon Thani as crocodile caught trying to enter coop

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

It’s understood it took the workers, who have no experience in handling crocodiles, around an hour to close the reptile’s mouth. It then needed 5 men to transport the croc to a waiting vehicle, with the animal putting up a fight the whole way.

Pitchaya Chiewkanrob, the 60 year old homeowner who notified rescue workers of the croc’s presence, says she believes the animal escaped from captivity at a farm, pointing out that there is no water source close to her home. Local police officers are attempting to trace the reptile’s owner.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

