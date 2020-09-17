Lottery winner had 8 winning tickets, a total windfall of 48 million baht | The Thaiger

North East
Lottery winner had 8 winning tickets, a total windfall of 48 million baht
The winning number from yesterday’s bi-monthly Thai lottery was 244083 making instant millionaires out of some lucky Thais. A winning ticket receives 6 million baht. Other numbers are drawn with lower prizes in the elaborate, and highly popular, live broadcast of the drawing of the numbers.
The winner of a massive 48 million baht – 8 winning tickets – is a 36 year old car salesman from Chaiyaphum Province, Paisarn. He’s single (although we suspect he will getting a renewed range of romantic offers fairly soon) and works at a Toyota showroom in the Chaiyaphum city area… for now anyway.
Paisarn told Khaosod media that, while he was having dinner with a friend the night before the draw, a lottery seller approached his table where he was eating. The seller showed the winner his last set of tickets, 8 tickets with the same number. The seller asked Paisarn to buy the remaining tickets so he could afford to return to his home in Loei (north east Thailand). Paisarn’s generosity in helping the ticket seller certainly paid off!
When the lottery draw numbers were announced yesterday, Paisarn checked the numbers and was shocked because ALL 8 tickets were winning tickets, each bringing in the 6 million winner prize. As is the law, the winner quickly went to file a report with the local police as evidence that the tickets belong to him.
Paisarn says he will pay off debts and Gove money to his parents “for all the good they’ve done for him”. Paisarn says he will “carefully use the money for the security of his future”.
Note to the Toyota showroom in Chaiyaphum… you better start looking for a new salesman.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
