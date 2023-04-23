Owner of mansion in Thailand angered at rumours it’s haunted

The owner of a grand, allegedly haunted mansion in northeast Thailand‘s Nakhon Phanom province came out to dispel rumours surrounding the house.

The dilapidated building, belonging to the descendants of local nobility, garnered attention after it was reported to be worth millions. The owner has confirmed that the house has never been haunted and has never served as a repository for human ashes. Plans for refurbishment remain uncertain, though a number of offers, including one of 10 million Baht, have been made for the property. The owner asserts that individuals spreading false information should offer an apology or face legal consequences.

Yesterday, local authorities in Nakhon Phanom provided an update on the case, stating that the large two-storey mansion, situated in Nakhon Phanom province, has gained attention due to ongoing rumours about its haunted status. The building’s owner, 64 year old Klin Melon Metula, a retired nurse, and her husband, 65 year old Chai Ratana Metula, a retired teacher, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the media’s portrayal of their property. They claim that the news reports have not only invaded their privacy by publishing photos without permission, but have also led to public misunderstanding.

The couple has approached the local authorities to lodge a complaint against certain media outlets for spreading untrue information and publishing unauthorised images of their personal property. They demand an apology and have threatened to take legal action if the outlets are unresponsive.

Klin claims that the allegations of a haunted house have annoyed her and believes that the journalists were merely trying to sell a story instead of presenting the truth. The property, which is more than 30 years old, has never been in any paranormal activity. Klin originally built the property to serve as a vacation house until her brother, who lived at the property, passed away in 2016. Now, it serves as storage space for her family. Klin and her husband have rejected several offers to buy or rent the property, as they wish to keep the home in the family.

The mansion also features three replica stupas, designed for religious worship by the locals. The owner insists that these structures are solely for worship and have never been used to store human ashes.

Further investigation into the family’s history reveals that the late parents of Klin, a renowned merchant in the local area, were part of the local nobility, of Renunakorn district in Nakhon Phanom province. The family is well known and highly respected in the local community. Klin and her brother were both public servants prior to his untimely death in 2016.