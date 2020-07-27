Elderly British man killed, monk injured, in Isaan collision | The Thaiger

North East
Elderly British man killed, monk injured, in Isaan collision
A 70 year old British expat has died, and a monk has been seriously injured, after the motorbike and sidecar they were travelling on was hit from behind by a pick-up truck. The collision happened in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, and is the second such accident over the weekend.
A report in The Chiang Rai Times says the woman driving the pick-up truck told police she was driving from Surin province to Nakhon Ratchasima, in order to pick up her sister, when she hit the sidecar from behind. The 70 year old driver, named only as David, died in the collision, while a 59 year old monk, Phra Wasant Boonkham, who was travelling in the sidecar, ended up with 2 broken legs. It’s understood the monk is the dead man’s brother-in-law, with David’s wife saying her husband was taking him to Wat Suntarikaram temple.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Meanwhile, another man has died after an incident involving a motorbike, also in Nakhon Ratchasima province. 72 year old Sompong Khomeeklang was crossing the road in the Phimai district when he was hit by a motorbike. He sustained a broken neck and died at the scene.
Witnesses report the bike was being driven at high speed, with the male driver and female pillion passenger injured in the collision. They have been admitted to Phimai Hospital for medical treatment and their identities are not yet known.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
North East
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
A man in the northeastern Buriram province was struck by lighting, fell into a reservoir and drowned. The man’s body was found early yesterday morning. Police were informed on Friday night that a man was struck by lightning and had drowned in the local reservoir in Buriram’s Nong Rong district. The dead man was identified as 44 year old Thiwa Wichaikul. After hours of searching involving rescue workers and divers, his body was pulled from the reservoir at 1am on Saturday. 50 year old Vinai Kongsak, the assistant to the Khok Pluang village chief, says a group of men were […]
Crime
Nakhon Panom man shot dead after wounding policeman
A man who went berserk yesterday in the northeastern Nakhon Panom province, bordering Laos, was shot dead by a policeman who tried to calm him down but was attacked and seriously hurt. The man was said to be high on drugs. Police say the incident occurred at about 1pm in front of a house in tambon Ban Kho. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 48 year old Lampoey Chamopa, who appeared to be high on drugs and heavily drunk, came to see his elder sister, 56 year old Thongkham Khensom, to ask for 100 baht, but she refused. […]
Weather
Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the East, the Central region and the South. People in the areas are advised to beware of severe conditions. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand is weak, while the easterly wind moves to cover the East, the Central, the South and the Gulf. From Monday to Thursday, a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring more rain to much of the country. Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours: North: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% […]
