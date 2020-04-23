Buriram police officer injured as knife-wielding man has meltdown | The Thaiger

North East
Buriram police officer injured as knife-wielding man has meltdown
A former convict went into meltdown yesterday, screaming and brandishing a knife as he made his way around an apartment building Buriram, north-eastern Thailand. Thai Residents reports that the building’s residents alerted police when they spotted a clearly deranged man screaming and swinging a knife like a samurai sword.
Police officers arrived and discovered the man wandering around on the second floor of the building and going in and out of various rooms. Officers managed to make contact with a relative of the man’s, who arrived on the scene soon after.
The relative, named only as Noi, says the man is 22 years of age and was released from jail about a year ago, having served time for drug offences. It’s understood he has been staying with Noi and family for the last two weeks after his father passed away and his mother went to stay with a new partner.
When Noi arrived on the scene, the man came down from the second floor and was questioned by police, who asked to see what was inside the bag he was carrying. Refusing to cooperate, the man attempted to flee but was captured by officers. In the ensuing scuffle, one policeman sustained minor knife injuries.
Along with the knife, police found around 200 yaba pills (methamphetamine) in the bag. It then took nearly half an hour to get the suspect into the police car to be transported to Buriram police station. He reportedly screamed the whole way.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,”
Sexual harassment is a hot-button issue in many countries, today, with awareness rising of a topic which has long been unaddressed and taboo. Yesterday the Thai government pledged to protect victims who come forward and to investigate complaints of sexual abuse, reportedly experienced by 20% of Thai women.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government wants more women to report sexual assault in the workplace and the Cabinet has unveiled plans to shield those who do from unfair dismissals.
“The prime minister has stressed that disciplinary action will be taken (against wrongdoers) and that those who file complaints are protected.”
Few details about the campaign emerged about how it would implement the measures but the administration vowed to set up a walk-in centre in Bangkok where the general public could report sexual abuse.
A survey conducted last year by market research firm YouGov found one in five Thais experienced sexual harassment. According to the UN, nearly 90% of rape cases go unreported.
The global #MeToo movements encouraging women around the world to speak up appears to have had little effect in Thailand, despite local efforts. But rights groups say yesterday’s move will encourage more women to come forward.
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,” according to the director of the Foundation for Women.
“We need to ensure that they are protected and will not be laid off or prevented from being promoted.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Yesterday at 3 pm the director of Ban Hua Na Lao school in the Phetchabun province (central Thailand), 59 year old Narongwit Phakham turned himself in to Ban Tiew Police after being accused of molesting a student at his school.
Following up on a video clip of the school director allegedly molesting the schoolgirl in his school office, police officials requested an arrest warrant from the Phetchabun Provincial Court.
The video went viral on social media last week.
Narongwit refused to answer any questions from the media and says he would only give details in the court.
Deputy Chief Police of Petchabum Colonel Chaiyach Chaemachan reveals that the man was charged in court with indecent assault of a minor aged under 13 years of age. The crime is punishable to a maximum of 15 years in jail or 500,000 baht fine, or both.
The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.
The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year. She was in her Prathom 6 or last year of primary school.
SOURCE: Thairath / The Nation
