Buriram father and son reunited after 16 year separation | The Thaiger

North East
Buriram father and son reunited after 16 year separation
An 83 year old man in the north-eastern province of Buriram has been reunited with the son he has not seen for 16 years, thanks to the local police force who were able to help tracking him down. The man, named in a Thai Residents report as Rit Bunpetch, is understood to be bedridden with gallstones and gout, and had expressed a wish to see his long lost son, Sompong Bunpetch, before his condition deteriorated further.
Sompong left Buriram in 2004 to look for work in the neighbouring province of Roi Et, and his family never heard from him again. When they contacted local police on behalf of Sompong’s elderly father, officials tracked him down to the Phon Thong district in Roi Et. He says he’d gone there to look for work, but after being cheated by his boss and never receiving any money, he ended up homeless and penniless. Although he says he wanted to return home, he didn’t have the means. He was taken in by the village chief, who let him work in the garden in exchange for food and accommodation.
Buriram police transported Sompong back home to see his father, where an emotional reunion took place. The young man says he is happy for them to be reunited and plans to look for work in the area so they can stay together. If he is unable to secure work locally, he says he will remain in touch and visit regularly.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. A black rubbish bag thrown into rubbish bins wasn’t your typical garbage. Police say the bag, picked up by a garbage truck in Northeast Thailand, was full of methamphetamine pills.
Along with 78,000 methamphetamine pills, police say the bag contained 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice. Police say the bag may have been dropped off by dealers and supposed to be picked up by the buyer, but the garbage truck snatched it up first. Whoops!
The bag was found by garbage collectors among bins situated next to an irrigation canal between Tao Hai and Phai Thong villages in Kalasin. When the trash bags were being compacted in the back of the truck, the bag broke open, exposing packages. Police say there were altogether 14 packages containing the drugs. Police have launched an investigation to find the source of the drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Police ask man not to wear a shirt critical of the Thai monarchy
A man had decided to wear a shirt displaying text that says he lost faith in the Thai monarchy. Not surprisingly, he received a knock on his door from police officers. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights posted on their Facebook about the incident, saying the man was told not to wear the shirt again as it could cause “social chaos and unrest”.
Tiwagorn Withiton says 2 officers visited his house a few days ago, but he wasn’t home, according to Khaosod. Apparently the officers spoke with his mother and asked that he not wear the shirt. They came back a day or so later, but this time it was a group of 10 officers asking that he not wear the shirt.
“The visit with 10 or so officers was friendly. I understand their intentions that this would affect the relationships between people who love it (the monarchy) and people who lost their faith … I explained myself fully to them, and they listened to me without threatening me.”
The shirt, white with red writing in Thai characters, is now Withiton’s profile photo on Facebook. He wrote on his page about the incident. He said he just had one t-shirt made and does not plan on selling the shirt.
“Losing faith isn’t the same as wanting to overthrow the monarchy … It’s a feeling inside your heart similar to falling out of love or losing one’s trust … There is no way to force people who ‘lost faith’ to regain their faith using violence.”
SOURCES:Khaosod English | Facebook | Thai Lawyers for Human Rights
++ผู้ใส่เสื้อ “เราหมดศรัทธา…” ถูกเจ้าหน้าที่หลายฝ่ายไปพบ ขอให้เลิกใส่++.ศูนย์ทนายฯ ได้รับทราบข้อมูลจากนายทิวากร วิถีตน…
Posted by ศูนย์ทนายความเพื่อสิทธิมนุษยชน on Sunday, June 21, 2020
North East
Thai teenager dreams of being an architect, sells his artwork to earn tuition fees
A talented teenager in the north-eastern province of Kalasin has taken to painting landscapes of his local area and selling them to earn his university fees. 18 year old Krittamet Saisaen, known as “Earth”, dreams of being an architect, but the prohibitively expensive fees put that beyond his reach. Earth’s mother died 2 years ago, at which point his father abandoned him and his brother to the care of their farmer grandparents.
While their mother was ill in hospital, Earth and his brother would alternate time in school with time spent looking after her. It was at this point that the young boy returned to his childhood passion of drawing in order to make some money. He started out by selling his work to neighbours for as little as 20 or 50 baht, all the time improving his skills with the help of You Tube videos and an art teacher at school.
The arrival of the Covid-19 lock-down provided him with extra time to focus on his art, reproducing more of his hometown’s rural landscapes. A report in Khaosod English says Earth’s long-term goal is to be an architect, but he found the Arsom Silp Institute of The Arts in Bangkok would cost 60,000 baht for his first term. In order to get a degree, he would be required to complete 10 terms, something his farmer grandparents could never afford.
“I would not have had money to go to school, unless my grandparents sold off their farmland, our family’s last asset. I won’t let them sell it because I love nature and I love the land. Although I have my dreams, if I can’t go to school then I can let it go.”
The teenager says a student loan is also out of the question as he couldn’t afford the repayments. Instead, he is relying on his talent with a paintbrush, saying that in addition to landscapes, he can produce still-life work such as flowers and other objects, although he draws the line at doing portraits.
After his story was highlighted in various media outlets, orders have started to flood in for his work, with each piece priced between 1,000 – 2,000 baht. Earth is also hoping to use his newfound success to shine a light on the environmental challenges faced by Kalasin, and hopes to build an environmentally-friendly hut in which to teach others how to paint while caring for the environment.
“Maybe people pity me, because they heard about my story. But I want to raise the issue of the environment too, to put the focus on that. There are so many issues in this area, deforestation, trash pollution, burning trash, chemical fertilisers. The issue is about both the environment and art. I want children to care for nature and the environment.”
Anyone interested in purchasing Earth’s work can contact him through his Facebook page.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year
Prisoner escapes hospital, turns himself in hours later
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Buriram father and son reunited after 16 year separation
Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth
Military weapons seized near Burmese border
Only 1 out of 4 Australians trust China’s actions
Krabi paraglider crashes into 6 year old – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day today
Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
Meeting to discuss reopening of nightlife venues
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Crime3 days ago
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Economy4 days ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists