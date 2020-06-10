500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas | The Thaiger

North East
500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas
Students in rural areas will get a little extra help when it comes to online “distance learning” before schools are able to open again on July 1. 500 volunteers are assisting around 80,000 students across the country, many who are in remote areas such as villages in the mountains and on islands.
The national “distance learning” experiment, to keep school going during the time of the lockdowns, was deemed a failure, mainly because of the problems of remote areas, lack of wifi availability and access to computers.
Students cannot ask questions or get help from the teacher through the current distance learning program. Reception has also been faulty in some remote areas, with some students unable to access classes. The Equitable Education Fund recruited volunteers with a background in teaching or education degree to help the students in 45 provinces with their studies until classes resume from July 1.
“Long distance learning isn’t easy to adapt to. Parents may not be able to help their children grabble with the content of some on-air classes,” an EEF official said.
The volunteers will also help educate students and families about preventing the return of the coronavirus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
"ครูหลังม้า"เป็นรูปแบบการสอนในอดีต ที่ถูกปัดฝุ่นมาใช้ใหม่ในช่วง COVID-19 ระบาด โดยเฉพาะกับพื้นที่ห่างไกล…
Posted by กสศ. กองทุนเพื่อความเสมอภาคทางการศึกษา on Sunday, June 7, 2020
Crime
Two transnational drug smuggling gangs busted
Police have cracked down on two transnational drug trafficking gangs who both smuggle and distribute large amounts of methamphetamine as well as other drugs in and out of Thailand.
11 members of the gang “Black Sashimi” were arrested for drugs trafficked from Thailand to Japan using Thai females ‘mules’ to carry the drugs into the country. The alleged gang leader, a Nigerian man, was arrested as well as Thai and other foreign members involved. Authorities found thousands of “ya ba” methamphetamine pills as well as hundreds of grams of crystal methamphetamine, ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy pills. Thai Residents reported the bust, but it is unclear if it was Thai or Japanese authorities who made the arrests.
Thai police also cracked down on the gang known as “One Raptor,” seizing hundreds of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine as well as more than 250 million baht in cash. Police also arrested a man involved in the gang. The drug syndicate smuggles drugs into the Isan region, crossing the Laos-Thailand border, then distributes the drugs to Bangkok and other major cities.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
North East
Former employee of Buriram dog shelter accuses owner’s wife of harassment
A former employee of a dog shelter in Buriram province, northeast Thailand, says she has had to leave her home and go into hiding after being harassed by the wife of the Frenchman who set up the shelter. Her claim comes after the couple were accused last year of forcing shelter employees to sit in dog cages, claiming it would help the dogs become more comfortable with them.
Now a report in Thai Residents, where the employee is named only as 25 year old ‘Miss A’, says the worker accuses the man’s wife of coming to her property and shouting verbal abuse at her on June 4. She says the incident was caught on CCTV and she has filed a police report. The police have summoned the accused to answer charges of trespassing and slander.
Miss A also claims that when she worked at the dog shelter, which it’s understood was set up by a French expat, employees were forced to sit in cages with dogs and were slapped and verbally abused. The story went viral last year when 15 employees filed a police complaint, but the case never went any further. Now Miss A says the Frenchman’s wife has been seen driving around her home and asking neighbours about her whereabouts. The former employee remains in hiding, saying she’s still too scared to return home.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
A man posing as a wealthy English pilot tried to flirt his way into getting 24,000 baht transferred into his account. Luckily the Thai woman he was trying to romance wasn’t buying it.
Police say the “English pilot” is a common romance scam, stealing hearts and money from plenty of gullible Thai women. The romancer (aka. scammer) and the woman met on social media. By day 4 of chatting online, the man said he wanted to meet the woman in person, and possibly even marry her.
He told her he wanted to send her gifts, and she gave him her address in Udon Thani. He told her to call a number to set up the delivery, and when she called, the posed delivery driver said she would need to pay 24,000 baht for the service. She cottoned on to the scam and blocked him on social media.
Australian-based Scam Watch says dating and romance scams start online and express strong emotions in a short period of time. They say never to send money to someone you haven’t met in person.
“Dating and romance scams often take place through online dating websites, but scammers may also use social media or email to make contact. They have even been known to telephone their victims as a first introduction. These scams are also known as ‘catfishing’.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Scam Watch
