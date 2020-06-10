500 volunteer teachers to help students in remote areas | The Thaiger

Students in rural areas will get a little extra help when it comes to online “distance learning” before schools are able to open again on July 1. 500 volunteers are assisting around 80,000 students across the country, many who are in remote areas such as villages in the mountains and on islands.

The national “distance learning” experiment, to keep school going during the time of the lockdowns, was deemed a failure, mainly because of the problems of remote areas, lack of wifi availability and access to computers.

Students cannot ask questions or get help from the teacher through the current distance learning program. Reception has also been faulty in some remote areas, with some students unable to access classes. The Equitable Education Fund recruited volunteers with a background in teaching or education degree to help the students in 45 provinces with their studies until classes resume from July 1.

“Long distance learning isn’t easy to adapt to. Parents may not be able to help their children grabble with the content of some on-air classes,” an EEF official said.

The volunteers will also help educate students and families about preventing the return of the coronavirus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post