15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive | The Thaiger

North East

15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive

15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive

A 15 year old girl is now in protective custody in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east of Bangkok, just one day after her newly-born baby boy survived being buried alive in a local field.

A villager found the baby in a cassava plantation about one kilometre from Ban Nong Kham village in Tambon Thalad on Wednesday. The infant was taken to the village before being sent to the district hospital.

41 year old Usa Nisaikha says he was herding cows near the plantation when he heard a dog barking and a baby crying. He said he ran to the spot and found the dog clawing at the ground and noticed a baby’s leg sticking up from the ground. He said he dug the baby out of the ground and carried him to the village.

Police conducted an investigation and learned that a 15 year old girl living near the spot had bought an unusual amount of sanitary napkins. When police questioned her she admitted she gave birth to the boy and buried him for fear that her father would find out and punish her.

Nakhon Ratchasima’s governor Wichian Chantharanothai and Trairat Witthayanumart, the chief of the Chumpuang district, visited the baby at Chumpuang Hospital. Trairat said the baby is healthy. He said that the girl’s parents have sought permission to take care of the baby after he is released from hospital.

SOURCE: The Nation



Bangkok

Weather warnings out for parts of the country

May 16, 2019

By

Weather warnings out for parts of the country

The annual monsoon is here.

Bangkok, along with 55 other provinces in Thailand, have thunderstorms forecast over the next 24 hours. The Thai Meteorological Department have issued the warnings this morning.

Storms are predicted in the central and northern regions and waves in the Andaman Sea forecast up to two metres, according to the TMD.

Seree Supratid of Rangsit University’s Climate Change & Disaster Centre said… “We’re transitioning into the rainy season. We should expect to see heavy rain, even flooding, in August.”

Rain and thunderstorms are set to cover 40%of the northern region, which includes provinces like Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak and Phrae, until tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile 40% of Isaan and central provinces have thunderstorms forecast, mostly in provinces such as Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surin. Kanchanaburi, Nakhin Sawan, Chon Buri and Trat.

Bangkok has thunderstorms predicted until 6am tomorrow, with lows of 26 degrees celsius.

60 percent of the south will be battered with rain and waves up to two metres high. Provinces affected include tourist areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang.

The Thaiger has included its preferred forecasts as a guide for the next 24 hours…

Weather forecast for Phuket

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Bangkok

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Chiang Mai

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Khon Kaen

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

North East

Head-on collision kills five, injures three in Khon Kaen

May 15, 2019

By

Head-on collision kills five, injures three in Khon Kaen

Five football fans, travelling to watch the Thai Port Football Club, have been killed when their rented van crashed head-on with a water tanker in Khon Kaen this morning.

Police said the incident occurred on the Chumphae Si Chomphu road in Moo 6 village in Tambon Wang Hin Lad. Three others people were injured in the collision.

Four men died at the scene and another died after being taken to Chumphae Hospital.

The truck driver, 41 year old Sayan Suwanchairob, says he was delivering water to a factory in Chaiyaphum when he saw the van travelling towards him on the wrong side of the road as it attempted to overtake another vehicle. The van smashed head-on into his truck.

37 year old Narongrit Wongmao, who was also critically injured, has been able to tell police that the group of Thai Port fans rented the van to travel to a match in Nong Bua Lamphu.

SOURCE: The Nation

North East

Thai customs seize medical cannabis oil at Laos border

May 12, 2019

By

Thai customs seize medical cannabis oil at Laos border

by Kamthon Kongsombat

Nong Khai customs officers have charged a Lao citizen with trying to smuggle medical cannabis oil into Thailand via the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. 45 year old Pornpirom Wichit was arrested in Mueang Nong Khai district after 65 bottles of cannabis oil, estimated to be worth around 195,000 baht, were found in his luggage.

Nimit Saeng-ampai, head of the Nong Khai customs office, said the oil was medical grade and the bottles carried labels in Thai describing the medicinal properties and directions for use. He said this was the first time that customs officers had encountered any variant of medical marijuana being smuggled.

Nimit claimed that Pornpirom confessed to being paid 5,000 baht by another Lao to deliver the oil to a Thai client in Udon Thani. He allegedly said the oil was made in Laos and intended for sale in Thailand priced at 2,000 baht for each 30 millilitre bottle.

Pornpirom was charged with smuggling a Category 5 narcotic into Thailand and turned over to police for charging and processing.

SOURCE: The Nation

