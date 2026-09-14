NIDA poll finds most Thais want Thai law strictly enforced on Israeli visitors

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 14, 2026, 1:36 PM
2 minutes read
NIDA poll finds most Thais want Thai law strictly enforced on Israeli visitors | Thaiger

More than three quarters of Thais who have heard of alleged misconduct by Israeli visitors want the authorities to enforce the law strictly, a new poll suggests.

The survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found that 76.38% of respondents had heard media reports of inappropriate or illegal behaviour by Israelis in Thailand. Only 5.11% said they had experienced it themselves, and 17.45% had neither heard of nor experienced any.

Nida polled 1,410 eligible voters aged 18 and over by telephone between 8 and 10 September, drawing the sample from its master database using multi-stage probability sampling. Respondents came from Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Phuket and Mae Hong Son. The pollster put the margin of error at no more than 0.05 at a 97% confidence level.

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Because the sample came from only six provinces, the results do not represent national opinion. The poll measured what people had heard and experienced, and did not verify whether the conduct took place.

The survey’s Thai title uses the word for “Jewish people”, although every question referred to Israelis.

What bothered respondents

Nida asked the 1,164 people who had heard of or experienced such behaviour what troubled them. Disregard for Thai law was the most common answer at 71.22%, followed by rude or contemptuous behaviour towards Thais at 46.39% and disrespect for Thai culture at 45.96%.

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Just under a third, 31.44%, cited the alleged use of Thai nominees to hold land, and 29.04% nominees holding businesses. Visa overstays were cited by 16.41%.

A small number took a different view: 2.41% said nothing bothered them, and 1.98% were unsure whether the reports were true.

Of the same group, 77.49% said officials should strictly enforce the law. Shortening how long Israelis may stay in Thailand was backed by 45.45%, and having the Israeli Embassy supervise its nationals more closely by 38.49%. Only 6.62% called for offenders to be deported.

Fewer still urged caution. Around 1.2% said the reports should be checked first, and 1.12% said Thailand should avoid a harsh response because of the effect on tourism.

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Protest and embassy response

The poll follows a protest outside the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok on 10 September, called by the activist Sondhi Limthongkul over the conduct of Israeli nationals in Thailand.

The same day, the embassy posted a Thai-language video in which its deputy chief of mission, Rami Teplitskiy, said it was aware of rising negative sentiment towards Israeli tourists and was not standing by.

He said the embassy was working with Thai government agencies, the tourist police, Jewish community organisations in Thailand and authorities in Israel. It had produced a leaflet for Israeli visitors urging them to follow Thai law, cooperate politely with officials and respect Thai culture.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 14, 2026, 1:36 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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