Student falls out of the back of School songtaew in Nonthaburi

The Thaiger

Published

34 mins ago

on

Who was at fault? The student or the songtaew driver?

A female student has fallen out the back of a moving songtaew on her way to school, captured on a dash cam.

Daily News is reporting that the footage shows the girl with her satchel fall as the vehicle made off in front of the Chao Phraya market in Nonthaburi. The girl gets up, makes her way to the side of the road and is comforted by a policeman. The driver appears oblivious that one of his passengers had fallen off the back.

The video was posted by Kohchnan Saisutswat on Facebook who offered some hashtags to inspire the discussion:

#song thaew leaves fast

#student had no place to stand for an adequate hold

#vehicle was overloaded

#lucky no following traffic was driving fast

#accidents always happen

Watch the video HERE.

SOURCE: Daily News

- The Thaiger

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

News Desk

Who’s living there? Chiang Mai locals question lights on at controversial judicial housing

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 13, 2018

By

If you thought the controversy between local protesters and the Thai Government was over, regarding the extravagant homes for Thai judges on the slopes of Doi Suthep, you’d be wrong.

CityLife is reporting that photos of lights coming from the banned judicial residences on Doi Suthep has gone viral, angering Chiang Mai locals.

A picture was posted on June 9 on a Facebook page campaigning against the judicial residences construction on Doi Suthep, showing the lights on, coming from the residences. After a long campaign against judicial officers, the issue concluded with an order from the PM that no one will be allowed to live in the disputed area.

The picture, therefore, raised the question about possible violation of this order. Today (June 12) the picture has over six hundred shares and two hundred comments….

Read the rest of the story HERE.

News Desk

New flagship Starbucks in Central World BKK – celebrating 20 years in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

17 hours ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

Love ’em or hate ’em, Starbuck is in Thailand to stay and have, without doubt, been a strong contributor to the growth of coffee culture in the Kingdom. A decade ago you were hard pressed to find a decent coffee in many part of the country. That’s certainly changed now.

The Nation is reporting that Starbucks on Tuesday celebrated 20 years of delivering the Starbucks Experience to customers throughout Thailand with its recently opened CentralWorld store – its largest outlet in Bangkok.

Located on the first floor of CentralWorld, the store features a Starbucks Reserve Bar and, for the first time in Asia, Starbucks DRAFT beverages infused with nitrogen.

Starbucks CentralWorld is Thailand’s largest Reserve Bar store, composed of a Starbucks traditional coffee bar as well as the Starbucks Reserve Bar, which invites customers to deepen their coffee knowledge.

Starbucks DRAFT makes its Asian debut in the store on a four-tap system delivering Starbucks Cold Brew and nitrogen-infused Starbucks Cold Brew, tea and milk.

The Starbucks DRAFT counter, found on the first floor of the store, highlights select nitro beverages including Nitro Flat White, Nitro Caramel Macchiato, Nitro Peach Tea, Nitro Green Tea Latte – a popular drink among Thai customers – and Dark Caramel Cold Foam Nitro.

“From the success of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew coffee, we continue to search for beverage innovation to elevate the customer experience. Today, we are pleased to launch Starbucks DRAFT, an innovative cold beverage offering a rich, creamy texture for each beverage.” said Nednapa Srisamai, managing director of Starbucks Coffee (Thailand). “This is a new cold-beverage experience not to be missed.”

News Desk

Gulf rubbish washing up on Sattahip beach, Chonburi

The Thaiger

Published

17 hours ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

A 300-400 metre stretch of Ban Ampher Beach in Sattahip is covered in litter brought in from the sea. Nobody is daring to go in the sea because of the risk of picking up diseases.

Pattaya News reports on a dire situation on a Ban Ampher beach in Sattahip.

Food traders in the area do what they can in the morning and evening – but each new tide brings more plastic trash, more foam, more old pieces of driftwood. The storms have been blamed – and people out at sea littering the environment.

Rocks are entangled with the mess and under the surface the situation is just as bad. Pattaya News is calling on authorities to give the locals a hand as it is damaging tourism. Posters called for volunteers but many are resigned to the inexorable tide of trash sweeping ashore.

