Student falls out of the back of School songtaew in Nonthaburi

Who was at fault? The student or the songtaew driver?

A female student has fallen out the back of a moving songtaew on her way to school, captured on a dash cam.

Daily News is reporting that the footage shows the girl with her satchel fall as the vehicle made off in front of the Chao Phraya market in Nonthaburi. The girl gets up, makes her way to the side of the road and is comforted by a policeman. The driver appears oblivious that one of his passengers had fallen off the back.

The video was posted by Kohchnan Saisutswat on Facebook who offered some hashtags to inspire the discussion:

#song thaew leaves fast

#student had no place to stand for an adequate hold

#vehicle was overloaded

#lucky no following traffic was driving fast

#accidents always happen

Watch the video HERE.

SOURCE: Daily News