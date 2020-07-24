News Desk
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
A former TV star was found dead yesterday morning at a home in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri. Si Racha police were notified of the discovery, at a house in the Surasak sub-district, at around 10am. They arrived at the house to find the body of 33 year old Manusanan ‘Tai’ Pandee.
Manusanan had reportedly fallen on hard times and was destitute. No sign of struggle was found on her body or in the house, where she found was lying in a sleeping area. She was discovered by the homeowner, 81 year old Jan Kongkaew, a longtime family friend.
Manusanan was originally from Chon Buri. She was a teenage star 13 years ago and was a supporting actress in a variety of TV shows, movies, commercials and other media. Some of her best-known movies were Noodle Boxer and See How They Run. She also became a prominent singer in Bangkok’s entertainment scene.
But last year, Manusanan was seen with her head shaved, begging on the streets of Chon Buri. She reportedly developed a mental illness after a tragic car incident and was arrested several times for various theft and drug-related charges in 2016 and again in 2018. The crash killed her former boyfriend, also a singer, which reportedly sent Manusanan spiralling into depression and drug abuse.
According to relatives and media, she had privately been dealing with years of substance abuse. A video of her living in poverty and struggling went viral:
Recently, she had stayed with her mother, 53 year old Usa Chankae, at a homeless shelter in Chon Buri. Kongkaew says Usa is now in prison. He didn’t give the nature of her charges or whether she had been made aware of her daughter’s death.
Manusanan asked to stay at his house after her mother went to prison as his family had known her family for a long time. According to Kongkaew, Manusanan looked very sick all this week but had dismissed any attempts to help.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the exact cause of death.
Bangkok
Cabbie’s body found in Bangkok petrol station toilet
A taxi driver’s body was found yesterday in the restroom of an NGV petrol station on Bangkok’s Kanlapaphreug Road. Police from Bang Khun Thian station in Jomthong district was alerted to a bad odour coming from the toilet.
The body of 58 year old Kaew Srikan, a resident of Jomthong, was found seated inside. Police say the toilet was locked from the inside and there were no signs of struggle or wounds on the body. Forensic staff estimate the victim had been dead for at least 48 hours.
A taxi driver, who visits the petrol station daily to refuel, told police he saw a pink taxi parked near the bathroom for 3 days and speculated it might have belonged to the deceased.
“The company that owns the vehicle took it back on Wednesday as they thought the driver might have fled without paying the installment. However, I could still smell something rotten from the toilet so I told the petrol station staff to call the police.”
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine when the deceased went into the toilet, while his body has been sent to the hospital for a detailed autopsy.
News Desk
Udon Thani temple blaze, abbot’s death likely caused by short circuit
Investigators in Udon Thani in Thailand’s north believe a short circuit was the cause of a fire at Wat Pa Ban Tad forest temple that killed a revered abbot. The assistant national police chief yesterday led senior officers and Udon Thani’s deputy governor to inspect the fire-ravaged living quarters of Phra Ajarn Sudjai Thanthamano, the abbot, who died in the blaze.
75 year old Phra Ajarn was in his quarters when the fire broke out on the afternoon of May 22. Monks, novices and citizens tried to put out the fire and rescue the abbot, who was trapped inside. Firemen later sprayed water to douse the fire. When the flames died down, the monks rushed in to bring the abbot out. He was taken to a van and rushed to Udon Thani but died on the way.
Police say the death of the abbot drew public attention. Officers handling the case have so far interrogated 22 witnesses to find the cause of the fire. They found no traces of a struggle or bruises on the abbot’s body, nor was there any evidence suggesting the fire arson or the work of men. The assistant national police chief, who spoke after a meeting with the investigators, forensic officers and electricians, gave more weight to the electrical system as the cause of the fire.
Police made the remarks following online speculation on the cause of the fire at the famous forest temple, long associated with the late Luangta Maha Bua Yannasampanno, thought by many of his followers to be an Arahant (someone who has attained Enlightenment).
The caretaker of the temple said donations for the cremation of Phra Ajarn Sudjai now stand at 20 million baht. Several agencies suggested part of the money should be used to improve fire prevention at the temple.
Weather
Weather warning for summer storms in upper Thailand
The Thai Meteorological Department has announced weather warnings for potential summer storms in upper Thailand.
They say a high-pressure system from China will extend to, and meet, the hot weather over upper Thailand.
“From March 31 – April 3, outbreaks of summer thunderstorms will be likely in the upper country.”
Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are possible, first in the Northeast region and then East, Central and the Northern regions.
