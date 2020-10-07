Zoos to be investigated for possible involvement in black market animal trade | The Thaiger

Thailand
Zoos to be investigated for possible involvement in black market animal trade
Zoos across Thailand will be investigated for possible involvement in the black market wildlife trade. The probe follows a case where 2 rare albino barking deer went missing at Songkhla Zoo and a top zoo official investigating the disappearance was shot and killed at the zoo in an apparent murder-suicide.
After suspicion that the deer were stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand board set up a panel to investigate zoos nationwide for possible involvement in the trade. The zoos that fall under the organisation’s responsibility are in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani and Chon Buri.
The panel will determine whether or not illegal wildlife trading and trafficking is happening at the zoos, according to the board chairperson and former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chavalit Chookajorn.
Chavalit says the board also wants answers to the disappearances of the 2 albino barking deer at Songkhla Zoo. They went missing in February and September. The latest missing deer is believed to be eaten by a python. The board’s acting director Smitti Darakorn Na Ayudthaya says the deer’s carcass was found in a snake’s stomach.
The organisation’s director, Suriya Saengpong, initially went out to Songkhla Zoo to investigate the 2 disappearances. He was allegedly shot and killed by senior veterinarian Phuwadol Suwanna who later allegedly killed himself. After the fatal shooting, some have cited concerns that the deer may have been stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade. The case prompted the prime minister to order the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to investigate.
The Zoological Park Organisation panel plans to look at the current state and numbers of animals at the zoos under their jurisdiction and determine if there are signs of illegal wildlife trading. The system for reporting animal populations at the zoos needs to be updated, Chavalit says, adding that the process is complicated and time consuming. He also says the organisation plans to list zoo’s information on their website with animals’ birth and death dates.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Pattaya woman accused of prostituting granddaughter to repay gambling debts
A 16 year old girl has been taken into care, amid reports her grandmother forced her to sleep with a loan shark and a friend to repay the older woman’s gambling debts. The 57 year old Pattaya woman faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, as well as that of the loan shark and the friend, both of whom face human trafficking charges.
Nation Thailand reports that the young girl’s mother reported the abuse to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women on September 2, after hearing about it from neighbours and friends. Although the child was taken into the foundation’s care the following day, it took her nearly 3 weeks to talk about what she endured, admitting she’d been forced to sleep with men to repay her grandmother’s debts. She has now filed an official police report.
It’s understood the older woman has accumulated a lot of debt due to a gambling addiction, with her 33 year old daughter, mother to the teenage girl, admitting her mother also tried in the past to get her to sleep with men she owed money to, but gave up when she got married.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
54 child abuse cases filed with police against Sarasas schools
Police say there are now 54 cases of alleged child abuse at 10 branches of the Sarasas private schools. Complaints of alleged abuse flooded in after a kindergarten teacher at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok, was caught on classroom surveillance footage allegedly pushing a student to the floor, dragging another across the room and hitting others. The teacher was fired and charged with physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act.
Around 30 students are reported to have been abused, some multiple times, police say. About 13 teachers are involved and so far 9 have surrendered to police. Executives from the schools will be summonsed by police for allegedly violating the Teacher’s Act.
The 42 Sarasas private schools are being investigated by the Office of the Private Education Commission. Other issues at the schools have come to light, like teachers working without a license and foreign teachers employed without the correct paperwork. 7 foreign teachers at the Sarasas Witaed Sainoi Pitiyakarn were arrested for working without a work permit.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Man allegedly shoots another over lottery ticket feud
Police are searching for a 60 year old man who allegedly shot another after an argument over lottery tickets. The alleged shooter, identified as Noi, gave money to 35 year old Samrit to buy lottery tickets, according to a salon owner next door in Samut Prakan, just south east of Bangkok. When the numbers came up as winners, Noi allegedly approached Samrit to get the tickets and claim his prize, but apparently Samrit said he didn’t buy tickets with the winning numbers.
Noi, who works at a nearby ice factory, came back later and demanded the money again, Thai media reports. Samrit didn’t have the money and Noi allegedly left and came back about 10 minutes later with a gun, shooting Samrit and then driving off on his motorcycle.
Witnesses say Noi just shot once, but Thai media reports Samrit had wounds on both his legs and his hip. Reports say he was taken to the Muang Samut Pak Nam Hospital, but did not give detail on his condition. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Poll finds many disagree with reopening borders, lack confidence in Covid-19 prevention measures
Key foreign investors could be exempt from quarantine
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Continuous rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, forecast for most of Thailand
2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Pattaya woman accused of prostituting granddaughter to repay gambling debts
Phuket church group come to the rescue of suffering soi dog
Pattaya officials to examine plans for light rail network
Zoos to be investigated for possible involvement in black market animal trade
Rock star Eddie Van Halen loses cancer battle – VIDEO
University alumni and students gather to commemorate the Thammasat University Massacre – VIDEO
54 child abuse cases filed with police against Sarasas schools
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
- Thailand2 hours ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Events4 days ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
- Thailand3 days ago
Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais