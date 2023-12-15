Zika virus panic in Hua Hin: 10 confirmed cases, officials call for emergency meeting

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

Officials convened yesterday, December 14, to tackle the escalating concerns surrounding the Zika virus outbreak in Hua Hin.

With a staggering 10 confirmed cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the situation has hit a critical point, prompting a high-stakes meeting chaired by Dr Watcharapong Luangprairot, Deputy Provincial Public Health Doctor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, at the Hua Hin Municipal Office’s Chomsin Room.

Key figures, including Jeerawat Phra Manee and Wariya Yu Yen, represented the Mayor of Hua Hin and led the communicable disease prevention and control department, respectively. The assembly also comprised various public health and environmental officials.

The primary focus of the meeting was knowledge-sharing and strategizing to combat the Zika virus. Participants included representatives from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office, the Disease Control Center led by Insects 5.3 of Prachuap Khiri Khan, local hospital communicable disease control units, community health volunteers, and leaders from the affected areas.

Thailand has recorded a cumulative total of 644 Zika virus patients from January 1 to November 22 this year, with an incidence rate of 1.97 per 100,000 population.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan province alone, there have been 10 confirmed cases since January 2 this year, predominantly in Hua Hin sub-district, Nong Kae sub-district, and Hin Lek Fai sub-district, showing an incidence rate of 7.91 per 100,000 population.

A chilling highlight of the meeting was the case of a pregnant woman infected with the Zika virus, posing a grave risk to the fetus, including microcephaly and other developmental issues. The Zika virus, primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, can also spread through person-to-person contact, including sexual intercourse and blood transfusion, reported Hua Hin Today.

While most infected individuals exhibit mild symptoms, pregnant women and their fetuses face severe risks. Currently, there is no specific vaccine or treatment for Zika, with symptomatic treatment being the primary approach.

In response to the outbreak, officials stressed the urgency of eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding sites and implementing preventive measures such as wearing protective clothing, using mosquito repellent, sleeping under mosquito nets, and installing screens on doors and windows.

A stern call to action was issued to the Hua Hin community, urging them to stay vigilant and strictly adhere to preventive guidelines.