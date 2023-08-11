YouTube tactics backfire: Elusive thief finally nicked after 3-year game of hide and seek near Bangkok

Photo via Daily News

The Sai Noi Police Station officers finally nicked a thief after an intensive three-year search. The suspect thief revealed that he managed to evade the long arm of the law by learning how police operate strategies for each arrest on YouTube.

A string of thefts, all attributed to the same cunning thief, consistently troubled the Sai Noi neighbourhood in the Nonthaburi province near Bangkok over the past three years. The police could not identify the suspect until yesterday, August 10.

The thief, later identified as 54 year old Nattawut Jirawatwanich, stole assets from two luxury houses in the area on August 6. This time, officers managed to track him down and he was collared at his condominium in the area. Officers discovered a number of valuable stolen assets, such as a silver ring, watches, and valuable amulets.

Police disclosed Nattawut always committed crimes in disguise and at night. The thief pretended to be a farmer, frog farm owner, gardener, fisherman, and several other occupations to observe and extract necessary information from his victims before committing the thefts. Moreover, the thief’s disguise was used to confuse the police as well.

Nattawut confessed to his criminal acts and informed officers that he spent his booty on the lottery. He bought letter tickets for over 20,000 to 30,000 baht per time. The thief revealed that he changed his outfits and cars every time he committed a crime.

Follow us on :













Nattawut added that he acquired valuable insights from several YouTube videos demonstrating police operations. These tutorials offered him insight into police strategies and allowed him to create a plan to avoid capture.

An investigating officer expressed suspicions about the possibility of more criminals being involved in Nattawut’s plundering activities given the ease it was for him to change cars or outfits alone. The investigating officer added his team would conduct a thorough investigation to track down more criminal members.