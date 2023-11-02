Kid’s joyride costs Lamborghini owner millions: Pricey playtime ride

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An eight year old child, left unattended by his parents, ended up playing on a stranger’s Lamborghini worth tens of millions, causing the car owner to pay a hefty money for damages.

The incident occurred on October 29 when a man named Su from Zhejiang province in China parked his Lamborghini in an open car park and went about his business. Upon returning, he found his luxury car covered in sand.

After reviewing footage from a closed-circuit camera, he discovered that an eight year old boy had been climbing and playing on his car, even going as far as to sprinkle sand on it. Su contacted the police, and the boy admitted to his actions. The boy’s parents promised to cover the costs.

Luckily, the car centre assessed that while sand had seeped into the engine compartment, there was no actual engine damage. Cleaning and sand removal cost around 10,000 yuan (50,000 baht), which the boy’s parents readily agreed to cover.

Su added that he originally bought the Lamborghini for 8 million yuan (40 million baht). Coupled with various car modification expenses, the total cost would likely exceed 10 million yuan. However, seeing the boy and his parents’ sincere apologies and the absence of significant damage to the car, he decided not to hold a grudge.

