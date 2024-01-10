Young mother in Thailand pleads for action against abusive husband

A case of domestic abuse that resulted in severe injuries came to light when a young mother filed a complaint against her drug-addicted husband. Watanya Inju had only given birth two weeks ago and had reported the abuse to the police ten times previously but was told it was a family matter.

The 25 year old woman had been in a relationship with her abuser for four to five years, during which they had separated once due to his drug use and regular physical abuse. They had reconciled but the abuse continued. On one occasion, after he had been awake all night taking drugs, he became aggressive when she refused to get him food, hitting her twice in the face with a plate and causing numerous injuries.

They have two children together, a two year old and a newborn, both of whom have been exposed to his violent, drug-induced outbursts. He is not just abusive towards her but to everyone close to him, including his mother. Despite multiple complaints to the police, they have not taken action, stating that unless she ends up in the hospital or the ICU, no arrests will be made.

Watanya’s sister, also a victim of his abuse, previously made a complaint but the police have not taken any action. Watanya has now come forward because she feels unsafe and the police have been unable to help her despite her making over ten complaints.

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, a ministerial advisor, stated that the case had been reported at the Bang Yireua Police Station and stated action is being taken. However, they advised Watanya to resolve the issue within the family.

The victim is concerned that if the situation is not addressed promptly, she could end up dead. She is seeking help to have the offender arrested, regardless of him being her husband, and wants the relevant charges to be pressed.

Drug-induced

Watanya also disclosed that his drug-induced hallucinations occur daily, and she is concerned for her life. She appealed to the police station director to apprehend the offender and take necessary action. If no steps are taken this time, she wonders if she must wait for him to take her life before they will intervene.

She questions why they perceive a woman being abused and a young mother facing harm as a family matter when she wouldn’t have reported it if they could have resolved it through conversation. She is apprehensive that this may ultimately result in a tragic death, reported KhaoSod.