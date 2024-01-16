Young man dies in tragic motorcycle crash on eve of his 25th birthday

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 25 year old man after he crashed his motorcycle into a lorry carrying electrical poles. The incident occurred on Phaholyothin Road, at kilometre marker 190-191, near Kok Sam Rong Subdistrict, Lopburi Province. The young man, identified as Worut (surname withheld), met his untimely death on the eve of his birthday, leaving his family in deep sorrow.

The accident occurred at around 8.15am yesterday. The police, alongside medical personnel from Kok Sam Rong Hospital and members of the Kok Sam Rong Rescue Association, arrived at the scene to find a six-wheel Hino lorry, with license plate 82-7414 (Lopburi), parked along the road.

Not far from the lorry, lay a wrecked Honda Wave motorcycle, with license plate กวข-634 (Lopburi), and the lifeless body of Worut. He had sustained severe head and body injuries, with blood splattered across the road, reported KhaoSod.

Worut’s grieving relatives at the scene revealed that he would have celebrated his birthday today. They had not anticipated that he would lose his life before celebrating his birthday.

The lorry driver, 55 year old Saman (surname withheld), who was carrying electrical poles, stood by the scene waiting to surrender to the police. He explained that he had pulled out from the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to park his vehicle, unaware of the fast-approaching motorcycle from Kok Sam Rong. The high-speed motorcycle crashed into the middle of the lorry and the rear wheel, causing Worut’s instantaneous death.

Follow us on :













The investigation officer took Saman into custody and transferred him to Kok Sam Rong Police Station to face charges. Meanwhile, the deceased was taken to the hospital for an autopsy before his body was handed over to his relatives for religious rites.

In related news, a tragic collision on Motorway M6 claimed the life of a 29 year old motorcyclist. Riding against traffic, he collided with a car, leading to severe injuries and legal proceedings for the driver.