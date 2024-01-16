Young girl finds and returns gold bracelet worth 70,000 baht to owner

Photo courtesy of Daily News

A primary 4 girl returned a gold bracelet worth more than 70,000 baht to its owner.

Villagers flocked to praise the honest girl who picked up a 2 baht (approximately 30.32 grammes) gold bracelet and returned it to the owner.

The girl, of Number 53, Village No. 2, Ban Talu Non Muang. Samrong Ta Jen Subdistrict, Khukhan District, Si Sa Ket province, is the granddaughter of the 56 year old house owner, Somkid Phongsura. The 10 year old girl, named Pornsuda Phongsura or Baitoey, is a primary 4 student at Ban Samrong Ta Chen School in Si Sa Ket.

Baitoey said that on the afternoon of January 8, a funeral ceremony was held in the village.

“I accidentally found a bracelet but at that time I didn’t know that it was real gold. But whatever it is usually when I find something, I take it to the teacher or the school director who often helps to find the owner. This time is no different. The bracelet has been successfully returned to the owner.”

Somkid, Baitoey’s grandmother, said that her granddaughter is a good-natured child, who was hardworking, achieving good grades at school.

“She likes to help with the housework. including taking care of the younger ones, washing the dishes, and sweeping the floor.

“At school, she likes to help teachers to take lost items back to the owner. As her grandmother, I feel delighted with her honesty and good nature.”

Moreover, villagers who heard the news gathered to praise Baitoey. The whole village and her school were proud of her.

The owner of the lost gold bracelet, 78 year old Koon Pho-ngam said, that on the day of the incident, he wore one gold necklace and four gold rings on top of the lost gold bracelet. He was helping with the funeral at the house where the incident occurred, reported Daily News.

Koon Pho-ngam only discovered that he had lost the bracelet when he heard an announcement on loudspeakers calling for the owner of the gold bracelet to come forward. On the day, he wore a long-sleeved shirt where the sleeve might have caught on to the bracelet hook, causing it to fall to the floor.

There was no news on whether the little girl was rewarded for her honesty.