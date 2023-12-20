Young firefighter steals hearts and extinguishes flames

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Capturing the internet’s attention, six year old Peerapat, a kindergarten student at Wat U-Tapao Kindergarten in Chon Buri, has become a viral sensation after a video of him extinguishing a forest fire alongside adult firefighters surfaced on social media.

The video, shared on Thai social media on December 18, has amassed over 2 million views, turning Peerapat into a symbol of courage and resourcefulness. What makes his feat even more astonishing is his family background – a lineage of heroes dedicated to firefighting. His father, Wiraphong, serves as a firefighter at the Laem Chabang Port, and his mother is a rescue worker, while his grandfather boasts a distinguished career in firefighting.

Growing up surrounded by such valor, Peerapat has absorbed the essence of heroism by example. In the video, he is seen expertly handling the fire hose, understanding its proper storage, and even activating the siren with remarkable knowledge – skills one wouldn’t expect from a six year old.

Reporters, eager to learn more about this pint-sized hero, recently paid a visit to Peerapat. When asked about his dreams, the young prodigy revealed his heartfelt aspirations.

“I want to follow in my family’s footsteps.”

His eyes gleaming with ambition, Peerapat expressed his desire to learn everything about firefighting from his father and grandfather, two experienced figures in the field, reported Pattaya News.

Follow us on :













Even on his days off from school, Peerapat dons a firefighter’s uniform and practices alongside his family, honing his skills and gaining invaluable insights into proper firefighting techniques. His dream, undoubtedly, is to grow up and become a professional firefighter, a goal he pursues with unwavering dedication.

In related news, a rescue worker has come under criticism for demonstrating power and being unprofessional by stepping on and kicking a junior firefighter while responding to a fire. The incident was brought to light when a Twitter user named Red Skull posted a video of the event online. The behaviour, deemed inappropriate, especially in front of locals, sparked widespread online criticism. Read more about this story HERE.