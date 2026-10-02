10 unpurchased tickets deliver 60 million baht windfall to lottery seller

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 11:53 AM
2 minutes read
10 unpurchased tickets deliver 60 million baht windfall to lottery seller
Photo by Sergio Onzari via Getty Images

A lottery seller in Yasothon province won 60 million baht after retaining 10 unsold lottery tickets that won first prize in the draw on October 1. The tickets all carried the winning number 402701, giving him 6 million baht per ticket.

The 34 year old seller made headlines across Thai news agencies on October 1 after winning the first prize with all 10 tickets. A single first-prize ticket pays 6 million baht, equivalent to approximately US$180,000, while a set of 10 tickets with the same winning number pays a total of 60 million baht.

ThaiRath reported that the seller was originally from Wang Saphung district in Loei province and had travelled to Yasothon to sell lottery tickets. He chose not to disclose his name to the media.

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Sets of lottery tickets
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The seller told reporters that nobody had purchased the set of 10 tickets, so he decided to keep them himself. After discovering that the tickets had won first prize, he travelled to Mueang Yasothon Police Station to have their details recorded in the daily police log as evidence of ownership and to help prevent potential disputes.

Recording the tickets with police is a step that can help establish ownership before claiming a prize. Lottery tickets generally pay the person who presents a valid winning ticket, while writing a name on the back can provide additional evidence of ownership if a ticket is lost.

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Winners can claim prizes at the Government Lottery Office in Nonthaburi or through an authorised agent. The claim period closes two years after the draw date.

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Lottery tickets
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A 0.5% deduction applies to lottery prizes, equivalent to around one baht for every 200 baht won. Based on this deduction, the seller would pay approximately 300,000 baht in tax-related charges, leaving him with around 59.7 million baht.

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Meanwhile, Krungthai Bank reported on October 1 that 31 digital lottery tickets available through the Paotang application won the first prize in the same draw, with combined winnings of 186 million baht.

The bank also reported that the largest number of first-prize winning digital tickets held by a single person was seven, earning that winner 42 million baht.

No total figure for first-prize winners of physical lottery tickets was reported.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 11:53 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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