XM globally wins “Most Reliable & Transparent Broker” at CFI.co 2023

Congratulations are in order for XM Global! With 14 years of experience under its belt, the well-established online trading brokerage is globally loved by traders, particularly in Thailand. And recently, XM has claimed multiple prestigious awards at CFI.co 2023, including “Most Reliable Broker, Global,” “Most Transparent Broker, Global,” and “Best Customer Support, Global.” Obviously, it’s been quite a year for XM.

The CFI.co awards are celebrated for their impartial assessment of companies and their practice of only spotlighting those that provide genuine value and innovation. XM’s outstanding achievements underline their dedication to offering the best possible trading conditions while also fostering long-lasting relationships with clients and partners worldwide.

So, who exactly is XM?

XM is an esteemed, globally licensed online trading brokerage. Since 2009, XM has attracted over 10 million clients who trust this trading platform as their go-to broker. And it’s easy to see why. Catering to traders from over 190 countries, XM offers services in 30 languages and upholds its leadership in the financial services industry through top-tier services, outstanding experiences, and educational opportunities with seasoned mentors and trend updates.

Why do 10 million clients choose XM?

Here’s how XM has successfully attracted 10 million clients:

Expert brokers, diverse offerings, and the best execution

Boasting globally licensed, regulated, and award-winning brokers, XM’s 14 years of consistent, secure trading services are powered by a team of more than 900 skilled professionals.

Moreover, traders can diversify their portfolio through over 1000 instruments across 8 asset classes, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, Shares, Stocks, Energies, and Metals. Traders can also take advantage of impressive execution – XM has executed over 2.4 billion trades with zero requotes or rejections, ever!

Plus, as a trader, you can enjoy rapid deposits and withdrawals through 25+ secure methods, including Thai banks. And let’s not forget the perks: max leverage of 1:1000, spreads as low as 0.6 pips, and massive 100% + 20% deposit bonuses (max $10,500)! Talk about a sweet deal.

Guiding you to success

Navigating the expansive world of trading can be overwhelming, but XM has got you covered. This brokerage scores brownie points for its 24/7 support, access to professional trading speakers and tutorials, market condition analyses, and daily market updates. Get the support you need to make informed investment decisions and achieve your personal investment goals.

There’s an account type for everyone!

For traders who aren’t quite ready to step into the real trading arena, XM’s demo account is an excellent option. It provides a simulated trading environment where you can practice and hone your skills before diving into real trades.

If you’re new to trading and eager to test the waters without investing your capital, XM has the perfect solution for you. XM provides a $30 free trading bonus, allowing you to experience the thrill of trading without financial risk of your personal capital investment.

You might wonder, “What exactly is a trading bonus?” In essence, it’s a credit that a broker offer for traders to use as investment capital. Should traders generate profits, they’re permitted to withdraw these earnings. However, if they incur losses, there’s no obligation to pay back the trading bonus amount lost. This setup offers a safe and secure way for new traders to explore the exciting world of trading.

And when you’re all set and prepared to invest your capital, XM offers a competitive starting point. By opening a Standard/Micro Bonus account, you can take advantage of a 100% deposit bonus, boosting your investment with a 1:1000 leverage. What’s more, Ultra Low Account offers the lowest spreads, no commission, and no swap-free. With a minimum deposit of just $5, you can embark on your very own trading adventure. Click for more details on XM.COM and Open Account Now!

Forex and CFD trading made simple

Lost in the trading terminologies? XM simplifies the world of trading for you, giving a clear distinction between Forex – the trading of national currencies, and CFD – a financial agreement that pays the differences in settlement prices between the opening and closing trading prices of an underlying exchange instrument like equity, currency, or futures.

Platform perfection, trade anytime, anywhere

Trade on the go with XM as they have 10+ full-feature trading platforms. Their user-friendly website, mobile app, MT4, and MT5 platforms make it easy never to miss an opportunity again. Stay connected to the trading world and maximise your gains, whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader.

Learn from the best

Engage in XM’s live education sessions and attend upcoming seminars, where you can learn the ins and outs of trading, no matter your experience level. Grow alongside other traders and exchange knowledge with the experts at XM.

A bright trading future awaits with XM

So, there you go – a global online trading broker with exceptional services, outstanding education, and various account types to suit your needs. Start your journey with XM, the “Most Reliable Broker”, and watch as your investments flourish. Jump on board this award-winning platform and let the good times roll!

