Words as ammunition: Bhumjaithai Party MP demands ‘shooting’ law for people insulting Thai monarchy

Controversial Bhumjaithai Party Deputy Leader Chada Thaiseth yesterday demanded a new law be introduced to shoot people who insult the Thai monarchy. The 62 year old MP believes Thai people should be allowed to turn vigilante and shoot people who criticise the monarchy without consequence.

Chada made the shocking announcement in Parliament after Pita Limjaornerat, the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), faced disappointment in his bid to become the new Prime Minister of Thailand. Despite coming out on top during this year’s General Election, Pita fell short of the required number of votes to become PM, receiving only 321 out of the 375 votes needed for victory. Another Parliamentary meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 to select a new PM.

MFP voters expressed their dissatisfaction with the voting outcome as they believe the 42 year old amassed enough to secure his leadership seat. Aside from criticising Pita’s failure to become PM, many netizens also criticised the speeches given by several MPs and senators, especially Chada’s unhinged suggestion to shoot critics of the Thai royal family.

Chada yesterday requested to be the first speaker during the debate session. He stated his party could not support a PM candidate or party that attempts to revise Section 112 of the Criminal law, also known as the lese majeste law.

Chada said that he and his party were not the only ones opposed to the MFP’s revision of Section 112 and added that the MFP cannot consider themselves victors as their 14 million votes represented only 20% of the total population, far from a majority. The Bhumjaithai Party Deputy Leader also reckons that a number of voters who support the MFP are unaware of the party’s proposed revision to Section 112.

During his speech, Chada requested that Parliament approves a new law allowing people to shoot anyone who offends the monarchy without penalty. He also added that any revision to Section 112 would make people take up arms, shoot each other, and lead to anarchy and damn chaos.

Pita looked visibly shocked by Chada’s statement while MFP MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn was similarly stunned by the request.

The Parliament President, Wan Muhamad Nor Matha, intervened and demanded Chada retract his use of the word “damn” as it was not suitable to use in Parliament.

Pita later responded to Chada’s speech, he said…

“When I hear someone desires to kill others who offend monarchy, I cannot imagine how people who lost lives to an unidentified gunman several years ago would think about this thought. Ninety-nine deaths at Ratchaprasong Intersection, and a lot more during the 6 October in 1976 massacre and popular uprising of 14 October in 1973.”

A number of Thai netizens took to social media to criticise Chada for his violent proposal.

“Boor!”

“Stop taking cannabis before debating.”

“MP or mafia?”

“Local mafia becomes MP.”

“What you said today affects your future.”

Chada has been christened the Godfather of Sakae Krang River by many Thais because of his controversial dealings in the past.

PPTV HD reported that he and his family moved from Pakistan to the central province of Uthai Thani in 1961. His father was killed seven years later in 1968 before his mother and older brother were killed in 1975.

In 2003, he faced arrest for allegedly hiring a hitman to target a member of the Thai Rak Thai Party, although the court later dismissed the case.

In 2012, Chada narrowly escaped death when he was targeted by a hired gunman. Tragically, the bullet intended for him struck his 27 year old son instead, resulting in his son’s death. Furthermore, his possession of weapons of war led to a raid on his house in 2017.

Chada later joined the Bhumjaithai Party in 2018 as the deputy leader of the party. The party is led by a present Minister of the Public Health Ministry, Anutin Charnvirakul.