Thai woman’s lottery luck hits the skids: Damaged tickets raise winning dilemma

A young woman’s joy of winning the lottery with five tickets was abruptly dampened when she discovered the tickets were severely damaged. This incident sparked online debate about whether she could still claim her winnings. The lottery tickets, purchased for the draw on September 1, were five in total.

The first two tickets, numbered 295491, along with one ticket numbered 947891, matched the last two digits, winning 6,000 baht. Additionally, she held two tickets with the number 186344 for the October 16 draw.

These two tickets also matched the last two digits, netting her another 4,000 baht. The total winnings from all five tickets amounted to a sum of 10,000 baht. However, an unexpected incident occurred when the woman posted a query in a Facebook group, “Can I claim the money?” alongside pictures of the five damaged tickets.

This sparked a debate about whether such severely damaged lottery tickets could still allow the holder to claim the prize.

Reporters stated that there are procedures to claim winnings from damaged lottery tickets.

1. The winner must keep all parts of the winning ticket.

2. They should contact the verification group at the Government Lottery Office or inquire at 0-2528-9641-9647.

3. Officials will repair the damaged tickets and verify them.

4. The winner can collect the prize money at the payout point within one day.

In related lottery news, a Thai TikTok user today shared a hair-raising ghost encounter while her sick child was hospitalised which led her to win the lottery, and resulted in an astounding improvement in her child’s health.

The TikTok user, aie_phanwisa, revealed the eerie ghost encounter episode that unfolded when she took her sick child for treatment at an unnamed hospital. She encountered a ghostly apparition of a former patient, who was seeking merit.

She and her child were staying in the first level of building eight, which was adjacent to the morgue. The ghost encounter took place on October 1 around 4am, a period believed to be when the gates of hell opened. Read more about the story HERE.

