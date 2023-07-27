Woman’s body found in Uthai Thani pond triggering community mourning

Image courtesy of Khao Sod Online

News from Uthai Thani province in Thailand tells a heartbreaking story of an elderly woman, 76 years old, whose body was discovered on 26 July, after disappearing from home. Having sparked a frantic search involving her three children and half a hundred neighbours, she was eventually found dead in a pond.

Police officers from Taluk Du Police Station in Uthai Thani were informed of the discovery of the body in a pond in Nong Krathum sub-district, Thap Than district, Uthai Thani. They promptly went for inspection along with Uthai Thani’s rescue divers. The scene revealed a grim sight, with the lifeless body of the woman spotted in the pond, her disappearance stretching back to the middle of the previous night.

Over 50 locals had assisted in the search until the tragic discovery was made near the pond. Three children and relatives were seen weeping intensely by the shore. One of the sons revealed that he had last talked to his mother, who was lying in her bed net, around midnight, extending the conversation until 2am. However, when he woke up at 5am to use the toilet and called for her, there was no response. When he checked her net, she was nowhere to be seen.

Despite an extensive search around the house, she was still not found. The family then notified the village headman and neighbours to help in the investigation. In the midst of all these, the sister visited a monk at the temple, who predicted an unfortunate occurrence involving a termite ghost blinding their vision, suggesting the mother could be near a pond, likely due to watering a coconut tree.

Subsequently, the police sent the body to the hospital, and an investigation is underway in accordance with the law. Family members were allowed to collect the body for religious rites afterwards, reports Khao Sod Online.