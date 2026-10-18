Woman who registered NENE ROYAL trademark speaks out

A woman who filed a trademark for NENE ROYAL says she would never sell it, not even for 100 million baht (US$3 million), and plans to hand the rights to the singer instead.

Kanphatsorn Phonchaisri spoke out in an interview yesterday, October 17, after her Facebook post about the filing drew attention online.

Nene Royal is the Thai singer who won America’s Got Talent Season 21, becoming the first Thai winner, according to Pattaya Mail.

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Kanphatsorn said she has expertise in trademark law. While checking the registry, she found that Jon Elron, who is credited with helping drive Nene’s success, was applying to register the name under a company.

She said she then saw Nene’s post about her T-shirts being copied. She paid the 1,000 baht filing fee to apply under the T-shirt category and hold the rights for the singer.

Kanphatsorn described the filing as a gamble, since trademarks go to whoever applies first. She said she would refuse to sell even if offered 100 million baht.

She said she contacted Jon’s legal team straight after her application went in, to negotiate a direct transfer to Nene. She has not yet spoken with Nene or her family, but will transfer the rights at once if Nene’s father gets in touch.

A transfer contract is now being drafted, she said, adding that she is not worried about legal action because the matter was settled internally long ago.

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She said her solid black logo was made similar to Jon’s original to stop others registering the same mark.

She had a message for Nene:

“This is what I set out to do for you, to give this child a stable business to start with in the future. This right belongs to Nene, to a Thai person, like a 13 digit ID card number.”

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