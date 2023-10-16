Woman struck and killed by train in South Thailand under investigation

A tragic incident unfolded in the Hat Yai district, Songkhla, when a 40 year old woman, was struck and killed by a local train near the Tha Sae railway bridge, about 2 kilometres from the Hat Yai railway junction. The incident occurred at around 8.25am.

The Hat Yai police, led by Lieutenant Colonel Nimman Nikuno, reported that the woman was found dead on the scene, her body lying next to the rail track bearing head injuries.

Evidence suggests that she was hit by local train 463, which navigates the Phatthlung-Sungai Kolok route. Despite the severity of the impact, her personal belongings, including her mobile phone and purse, remained with her.

The train briefly halted at the accident site before continuing its journey towards Hat Yai railway junction.

A 47 year old local, Aed, provided additional information to the police. He reported that the woman was not a native of the area, but rather from the north of Thailand. She had been residing in a relative’s home for the past two days.

He recounted witnessing her sitting close to the tracks in an absent-minded state on the previous day. At one point, she was almost struck by a passing train while bowing towards the rails.

On the morning of the incident, he noticed her sitting at the same spot, this time closer to the track. As the train approached, blaring a warning whistle, she remained motionless, bowing down, and was hit by the train.

The tragic episode serves as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with carelessness near railway tracks. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain more details about the incident and the identity of the woman.

