Woman storms Buriram abbot’s quarters in jealous rant

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A woman reportedly stormed into an abbot’s quarters at a temple in Buriram and shouted at him in a jealous rant, prompting villagers to call for an investigation.

Villagers in Prasat subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, complained on 17 October about the incident, which was recorded in an audio clip. A 42 year old woman, who has not been named, is said to have confronted the abbot inside his residence.

The clip reportedly captures the woman venting hurt and jealousy, suggesting the abbot had a new woman in his life. The claims have not been verified.

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70 year old Kittiya Jampathong, a villager who visited the temple to make merit, said the woman shouted in the abbot’s quarters for about 30 minutes. She said the woman told him she was not afraid of hell and would go there with him. Kittiya also said she had heard the woman damaged items inside the residence.

Kittiya said that when she asked the abbot about it, he told her the woman was drunk and should be ignored. That answer left some villagers with doubts about what had happened.

55 year old Urai Termsuk, village head of Ban Prasat, said villagers had previously heard that a woman regularly brought food and drink to the abbot. Another young woman had recently become involved, and some villagers suspected she was close to him.

Urai said she and community leaders went to the temple on the morning of 17 October to ask questions, but the abbot was no longer there. Villagers want the relevant agencies to look into the matter.

Phra Parinya, a 46 year old resident monk, said the abbot is 50 years old, has been ordained for 26 years and holds the title Phra Khru. He said he heard the shouting but did not go out to see what was happening.

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