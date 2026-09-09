Woman shot dead at Chon Buri kindergarten, 44 pupils safe

A woman was shot dead inside a kindergarten in Chon Buri late this morning, September 9, while all 44 pupils were safely evacuated and no children were injured.

Bang Lamung Police Station received the report at about 11am from Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict Municipality Kindergarten in Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung district.

Police, Sawang Boriboon rescue workers and other emergency teams rushed to the school and secured the area. Chon Buri Governor Naris Niramaiwong also travelled to the scene.

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All 44 pupils were moved to a safe area at the front of the school. None were injured, although several children were frightened following the shooting.

Parents were contacted and began arriving at the school to collect their children. The school has since been closed.

On the ground floor of the school canteen, police found the body of 48 year old Pailin, a teacher at the school, with a gunshot wound near her left ear. A 9mm cartridge casing was recovered nearby and taken as evidence.

A witness, identified as 57 year old Somyot, said he saw a man arrive in a white Honda car before walking over to Pailin and speaking with her.

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He then heard a gunshot. The incident happened quickly, prompting people nearby to take cover, before the man returned to the white car and drove away.

Police later received information that the suspected gunman may be Pailin’s husband and a serving police officer, identified as Pol. Sub. Lt. Thatsaphong Thongthat.

After leaving the school, he was reported to have driven to his home. According to Amarin TV, police followed him there and were negotiating with him to surrender at the time of reporting.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Police are continuing to gather evidence and question witnesses as they investigate what led to the shooting.