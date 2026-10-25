Thai woman sells house opposite police station after three break-ins

A Thai woman put her house up for sale today, October 25, after it was broken into three times in three years, despite being located opposite several police and government facilities in Khon Kaen province.

The homeowner, 44 year old Thanida, said repeated burglaries had continued despite several security upgrades, leaving her unwilling to keep the property.

The property is in Sila subdistrict, Mueang Khon Kaen district, opposite the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Regional Centre 6, a Tourist Police office and the Provincial Police Region 4 training centre.

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Thanida said her family had moved to Bangkok, leaving the Khon Kaen property unoccupied. However, they kept the lights on and installed security cameras to deter burglars.

During her latest visit, she discovered that a front window had been smashed and found signs of another break-in. She contacted police, marking the third time the property had been targeted.

The first incident occurred approximately three years ago, when thieves cut electrical wiring running from the transformer to the house, causing nearly 60,000 baht in damage.

The second burglary took place in mid-2025, when thieves removed almost everything from the property, including air conditioners, fans, a television, Buddha statues, tables, chairs, plates, bowls, and even eating utensils.

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The stolen belongings were valued at nearly 1 million baht. The thieves also cut the CCTV wiring before removing the cameras and their hard drive, taking away the equipment that could have recorded the break-in.

Following the second incident, Thanida installed two additional CCTV cameras and raised the property’s perimeter walls on advice she had received.

Despite those improvements, the latest break-in left her convinced that the house could not be adequately protected.

Today, Thanida put up a sign advertising the property for sale, saying she no longer wanted to live with the constant worry of another burglary.

She also urged police to identify and arrest those responsible for the repeated incidents.

Police and forensic officers inspected the property and collected fingerprints for examination. Investigators have identified two to three possible suspects from the neighbourhood and are working to locate and question them.

Police also plan to increase community checkpoints, install mobile CCTV cameras and work with the municipality to improve lighting and clear overgrown grass.

Residents were advised to use the Police House Deposit 4.0 programme to arrange regular patrols while away from home.

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