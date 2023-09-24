Woman saved from suicide leap into Chao Phraya River by quick-thinking volunteers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 30 year old woman was rescued from the brink of jumping off the Rama 7 Bridge into the Chao Phraya River yesterday.

A team of volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were alerted by passersby to the distressed woman sitting on the bridge, facing the river. Despite their attempts to console her and convince her to step down from the bridge’s railing, the woman decided to throw herself into the water below.

One of the volunteers was able to grab her arm just in time, while her body dangled over the river. Other volunteers quickly helped to pull her back to safety.

On the bridge, the visibly distressed woman was found wearing a long-sleeved black top and jeans. She was inconsolable and incoherent, crying uncontrollably and unable to hold a conversation.

Upon examination, several cuts, apparently self-inflicted, were found on her left wrist. The rescuers administered first aid to her wounds before they were able to convince her to get into an ambulance for further assistance. She was then taken to the Bang Kruai Police Station in Nonthaburi to calm down.

Her boyfriend was later contacted by police to take her home and provide further care, reported KhaoSod.

Sarawut Thonglek, a volunteer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, said that when they arrived at the scene, the woman was already sitting on the bridge’s railing.

Several rescue workers tried to approach and comfort her, but she didn’t respond to any questions. In a split second, she decided to jump into the river. Had the volunteer not managed to grab her arm, she would have surely fallen into the water.

Even though he was able to hold her, his grip was slipping. Luckily, other volunteers arrived in time to successfully pull her back to safety.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

