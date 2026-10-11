Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman died after her motorbike collided with a staff bus at the entrance to a soi in Chon Buri on Sunday morning, 11 October.

Don Hua Lo Police Station was alerted at 7.30am to the crash at the mouth of Soi Suk Prayoon 33, Moo 1, Don Hua Lo subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers went to the scene with rescue workers from the Trai Khun Tham Foundation.

They found a Hino staff bus with Pathum Thani plates stopped in the second lane of Suk Prayoon Road. The front left of the bus was damaged. A Yamaha Fino motorbike with Chon Buri plates lay nearby.

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The woman, aged between 25 and 30, was found dead beside the motorbike. Officers found no ID card or other documents on her, so she has not yet been identified.

The bus driver told police he was driving along Suk Prayoon Road to pick up staff when the motorbike came out of the soi at speed and hit the area near his headlight. He said he tried to swerve and brake, but it happened too fast to avoid the crash.

Police are checking evidence and CCTV footage to establish exactly what happened and will proceed according to legal procedure.

Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 4:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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