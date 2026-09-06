Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 6, 2026, 11:30 AM
1 minute read
Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Post

A 50 year old woman motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Bang Na-Trat Road on September 4. Her motorcycle struck the rear of a parked 18-wheel trailer truck in Samut Prakan.

The crash happened at about 4pm on the outbound parallel lane at km.10. The location is in Tambon Bang Phli Yai, Bang Phli district. The rider, named as Nittaya, 50, with her surname withheld, died at the scene on her motorcycle. Bang Kaeo police station took the report.

Her husband said she drove a motorcycle taxi near km.6 on the same road. She had also taken food-delivery gig work as extra income. She was delivering an order to a customer when the crash happened, he said.

A witness said the motorcycle swerved to avoid the parked trailer truck but could not clear it in time. The truck was parked on the roadside when the motorcycle reached it. It allegedly struck the rear of the vehicle hard.

The truck driver, named as Supakit, 45, said he had parked the vehicle at the roadside. He allegedly left to eat noodles for about 30 minutes. He returned to find that the crash had already happened. Thaipost identified him as Supakit Sam-ang Song, while Khaosod withheld his surname.

The husband, named as Surachai with his surname withheld, arrived at the scene. He collapsed to his knees and nearly fainted when he saw his wife’s body.

Bang Kaeo police invited the truck driver in for further questioning as part of standard procedure. Officers said they were checking witness accounts and CCTV footage.

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The body was handed to Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers. They took it to the forensic unit of Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for an autopsy.

Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 6, 2026, 11:30 AM
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