Shell-shocked in Samut Prakan: Thai woman’s seafood purchase unveils hidden pearl of delight

Photo courtesy of Daily News

A Thai woman was surprised to find a pearl inside a shellfish she bought from Khlong Suan Market, Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan.

The 53 year old woman, Wassana Phonmai, of 137/2, Village No. 4, Pak Phanang Subdistrict, West Side, Pak Phanang District, Nakhon Si Thammarat province reported the lucky find today, January 12.

Wassana brought the discovery, along with shell where the pearl was found, as evidence. She recounted that one day at the end of last year, she desired to consume shellfish.

Consequently, she went to the market and purchased 5 kilogrammes of crustaceans from a seafood vendor inside Khlong Suan Market, situated on the east side of Pak Phanang. After bringing the shellfish home, she boiled and dipped it in sauce to eat with rice.

While enjoying one particular clam, Wassana uncovered some objects that were round, off-white, but not very large.

“I admit that when I first saw the object, I was certain that it was a pearl called Melo Pearl.”

The woman kept the find and took it along with her when travelling to Bangkok for business. The pearl was taken for examination at the National Gem and Jewelry Institute of Research and Development.

It was inspected by the Gem Testing Laboratory and Research & Development and it was found that the find was a genuine pearl weighing 6.8 carats. A certificate was issued for the said pearl, reported Daily News.

Wassana admitted that she was very glad about the confirmation of the authenticity of the pearl. However, recently she bears a financial burden and needs to use a significant amount of money. The woman is thinking of selling the pearl.

