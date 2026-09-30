Thai woman finds man under bed in Czech hotel, says staff offered little help

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 1:51 PM
2 minutes read
Thai woman finds man under bed in Czech hotel, says staff offered little help
Photo via Facebook: Korn-ek Thummarukkit

A Thai tour operator has warned other travel companies after claiming that a woman in his group found an unknown man hiding beneath her bed at a five-star hotel in Brno, Czech Republic, before the man fled the property.

Korn-ek Thummarukkit posted the warning on Facebook yesterday, September 29, criticising what he described as poor security and an inadequate response from hotel staff.

The woman was entering her room and noticed fingers protruding from beneath the bed. She initially thought she was seeing a ghost before realising a man was hiding underneath.

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Korn-ek said the woman became frightened, called for help and ran out of the room. The man then allegedly emerged from beneath the bed and fled the hotel.

A Thai tour organiser warned others after a woman found a man hiding under her bed at a five-star hotel in the Czech Republic.
Photo via Facebook: Korn-ek Thummarukkit

The group immediately informed hotel staff but claimed they were unable to provide meaningful assistance.

They then asked to move the woman to another room but were told that a room change could not be arranged.

Hotel staff also told the group that a manager would be available to meet them at 9.30am the following morning. However, the tour group was due to leave for its programme at 9am.

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The group then asked hotel staff to review CCTV footage because staff initially appeared not to believe that an intruder had been inside the room.

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Korn-ek said the dispute with staff became heated and the group had difficulty getting the hotel to contact police.

The group waited around 30 to 40 minutes before police were contacted.

A Thai tour organiser warned others after a woman found a man hiding under her bed at a five-star hotel in the Czech Republic.
Photo via Facebook: Korn-ek Thummarukkit

Korn-ek said police were also unable to resolve the matter immediately and advised the group to file a formal report the following morning, when the tour group was due to leave Brno and continue to another city.

Korn-ek stressed that he was not angry with police but was upset with the hotel’s response, particularly what he described as staff repeatedly saying that they could not do anything to help.

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He said that the group was fortunate the incident did not escalate into something more serious.

Korn-ek also questioned how the man had entered the hotel and claimed that security appeared weak at night, saying no one appeared to be stationed at the entrance.

He urged other tour operators to exercise caution and said he did not want colleagues to use the hotel.

Several Facebook users responded to the post with concern.

One commenter said they did not want to imagine what might have happened if the man had done more than flee the hotel.

Another suggested sending the story to the Thai Facebook page Drama-addict, while a third urged the group to leave a one-star Google review and share the incident publicly.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 1:51 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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