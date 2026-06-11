Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold

A Thai woman was arrested in Bangkok yesterday, June 10, after a Phuket tuk tuk driver claimed he lost valuables worth more than 300,000 baht following an encounter with a female passenger who allegedly gave him a spiked coffee.

Patong Police arrested the 23 year old suspect at a condominium in the Asoke area of Makkasan, Ratchathewi district. She was wanted under a Phuket Provincial Court warrant on charges of nighttime theft.

The alleged incident took place on June 4 after Somnuek picked up a Thai woman at about 9pm and dropped her off in Karon subdistrict. After arriving, she asked him to help record a video of her, which he agreed to do.

She then asked him to take her to another location near Kalim School in Kathu district. Once there, she reportedly offered him coffee and asked him to taste it, saying she planned to open a coffee shop and wanted feedback.

Somnuek said he became unusually drowsy after drinking the coffee and could not remember what happened next. He later regained consciousness inside his tuk tuk and found that his gold necklace, gold bracelet, and mobile phone were missing.

Khaosod reported that the gold items weighed about five baht (75 grammes) in total and were valued at more than 300,000 baht.

Investigators gathered evidence and sought an arrest warrant from Phuket Provincial Court before tracking the suspect to Bangkok. The woman was taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In a similar incident involving spiking, a Thai boxer poisoning case was under investigation after CCTV footage at a boxing stadium allegedly showed a member of a boxing team handing a “suspicious” drink to a fighter before a bout.