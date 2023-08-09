Highway halt: Thai woman nabbed for fake license plate and forgery in Bangkok

Photo via Khaosod.

Thai Highway Police yesterday swooped to arrest a 37 year old woman and charged her with forgery of official documents and using a fake license plate on her car in Bangkok. The arrest took place at the bridge crossing Khlong Phraya Suren Canal, Karnchanapisek Road, heading into Bangna, Ongkharak District, Sai Mai District, Bangkok. She was driving a black BMW X3 car with a counterfeit red plate, bearing the number: Tor 9999, Bangkok.

The woman, Bussabong, was captured by highway police after witnessing her aggressive driving. They signalled her to stop for an inspection. During the check, the police found the car’s license plate to be fake. Additionally, Bussabong was unable to provide any details or evidence of owning the suspicious vehicle.

Police then contacted the legitimate car ownership holder, a finance company. It was later revealed that the vehicle was previously the subject of a lawsuit by the company demanding the car owner return it due to defaulting on hire-purchase agreement payments over 25 consecutive times, spanning two years. Consequently, Bussabong was arrested while the fraudulent vehicle and fake license plate were confiscated as evidence.

On investigation, Bussabong denied the charges. Nevertheless, she was sent to Kannayao Police Station for further legal proceedings.

It is worth noting that forging a vehicle registration license plate is a severe offence in Thailand, as it helps evade road tax and obscures the vehicle’s identity, jeopardising road safety and posing grave security threats.

In the face of such incidents, car buyers must be vigilant and aware of the legitimacy of the car’s registration papers. Legal authorities recommend thorough verification of such documents to dissuade potential fraud.

In related news earlier this week, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers summoned a famous Thai actor in connection with his alleged involvement in a fake car registration plate gang. The actor, Mario Maurer, denied the accusation, asserting that he was a victim of criminal activity.

CCIB officers arrested two ringleaders involved in the fraudulent registration enterprise. They acquired the usernames and passwords of officials within the Land Transport Department, enabling them to gain unauthorised access to the system and create counterfeit registration plates. To read more about the story, click HERE.