Woman admits dumping newborn’s body at Nonthaburi condo

A woman in Nonthaburi admitted to disposing of her newborn baby’s body at her condominium after giving birth alone in her room and keeping the body chilled for about two days.

Police questioned the 22 year old woman late yesterday, October 10, after CCTV footage led investigators to the room she was renting in Pak Kret district.

The body was discovered at around 10.50am on October 9 after a condominium cleaner alerted police to a black rubbish bag inside a bin outside the fifth-floor lift.

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Investigators later reviewed CCTV footage from the building.

At 9.33.05am on the camera timestamp, a woman was seen leaving a fifth-floor room. Ten seconds later, she placed a black rubbish bag in the bin outside the lift before returning to the room at 9.33.50am.

Police obtained information about the tenant from the condominium management and contacted the woman for questioning.

She admitted placing the bag containing the baby’s body in the bin. She also showed officers the room where she had given birth and the area outside the lift where the body was found.

According to her account, she fell inside her room on October 7 and began experiencing abdominal pain. After lying down for around three hours, she woke and headed towards the bathroom, where she found a newborn baby.

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She told police she had not known she was pregnant. She had separated from her boyfriend around March and was living alone, and had not told her family about the birth.

After giving birth, she noticed fluid coming from the baby’s nose and eyes and cut the umbilical cord herself with scissors. Exhausted and weak, she later fell asleep and, when she woke around three hours later to clean herself, found that the baby was no longer breathing.

Amarin TV reported that she did not call police, medical services, relatives or anyone else for help.

She then bought cooling gel and an insulated bag, placed the baby inside and covered it with ice. The body remained chilled until the morning of October 9, when CCTV showed her carrying the black rubbish bag from her room and leaving it in the bin outside the fifth-floor lift.

She told police she disposed of the body because she did not want to see the baby’s face.

Police temporarily released the woman after questioning and will call her back for further interviews. Investigators are awaiting forensic results before deciding whether to file charges.

The baby’s cause of death has not yet been established.

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