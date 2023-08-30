Stargazers invited to marvel at Super Blue Moon’s rare celestial show

Picture courtesy of Suthichai Yoon Facebook

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has invited stargazers to go from infinity and beyond and marvel at the Super Blue Moon phenomenon. The event will be visible to the naked eye from this evening until tomorrow morning. The rare celestial occurrence, the closest full moon to Earth of the year, will be roughly 357,334 kilometres from Earth.

The term Super Full Moon refers to the full moon that is closest to Earth in its yearly cycle. Tonight will be the second full moon of the month. It is also known as a Blue Moon. The full moon will appear slightly larger than usual, up to about 7% larger compared to a typical full moon and will be approximately 15% brighter.

The best time to observe the lunar phenomenon will be from 6.09pm today until the early hours of tomorrow morning. It will be visible to the naked eye in the east. Additionally, Saturn will appear brightly beside the moon.

NARIT clarifies that a Blue Moon does not mean that the moon will appear blue. In astronomy, a Blue Moon refers to the second full moon of the month, a relatively rare occurrence. Normally, the moon orbits Earth roughly every 29.5 days, while our calendar month has 30-31 days.

As time passes, some months have two full moons at the beginning and end of the month. This occurrence is rare, which might remind some of the English idioms Once in a blue moon, meaning something that happens infrequently, reported Sanook.

This Blue Moon is the first in almost three years. The last Blue Moon occurred on October 31, 2020, which coincided with Halloween and was also a Micro Full Moon, the furthest full moon from Earth in the year.

This year coincides with the closest full moon to Earth of the year, also known as a Super Full Moon. Therefore, this phenomenon is called a Super Blue Moon. Not only is it the second full moon of the month, but it is also larger than usual, although it remains white as always.

NARIT is preparing to observe the Super Blue Moon from 6pm to 10pm at the main four observation points of NARIT:

1. Sirindhorn Astronomical Park, Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai

2. Chaloem Phra Kiat 7 Cycle Jubilee, Nakhon Ratchasima

3. Chaloem Phra Kiat 7 Cycle Jubilee, Chachoengsao

4. Chaloem Phra Kiat 7 Cycle Jubilee, Songkhla

Alternatively, you can watch the phenomenon live on NARIT’s Facebook page.

