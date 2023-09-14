Wild west drama unfolds at Samui Airport: Minibus driver shoots Grab driver in fiery clash

Photo via ThaiRath.

Samui International Airport in the southern province of Surat Thani turned into a scene from a Western movie after a minibus driver shot a Grab driver following a heated dispute.

Bophut Police Station officers rushed to a parking area of the arrival passenger terminal in the airport to investigate the shooting scene. Officers discovered travellers were shocked by the incident while the victim, a 30 year old man named Boy, was transferred to Bangkok Samui Hospital before police arrived at the scene.

During their initial examination of the scene, officers uncovered three bullet shells and traces of blood near the parking fee collection counter.

The witnesses reported to officers that the gunman was a 50 year old Pathom who fled the scene in his minibus after the shooting.

Witnesses informed officers that Pathom was generally a good person and helped out as a rescue volunteer. On the incident day, Pathom reportedly told Boy to stop soliciting passengers within the terminal and suggested that he wait outside, as the designated spot was intended solely for minibus drivers.

According to the witnesses, the altercation escalated when Boy punched Pathom in the face. Pathom rushed back to his minibus to get a gun and shot Boy several times. Boy tried to flee from the scene but collapsed near the parking fee collection counter, while Pathom made his escape.

The Bophut Police Station officers revealed to ThaiRath that Pathom and Boy had a long-standing dispute, previously mediated by the authorities but persistently reoccurring.

Almost every airport in Thailand has established areas for taxis, minibuses, and app-based ride services to prevent conflicts among service providers and to enhance passenger convenience.

For instance, at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the first-floor parking area is exclusively designated for taxis. Grab, an app-based ride service, advises its users to choose pickup locations outside the passenger terminal on the fourth and second floors.

Phuket International Airport has just allowed Grab drivers to pick up passengers within the airport premises, starting on September 1. The airport added that they planned to allow drivers from other applications to provide service inside the airport as well.

