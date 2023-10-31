Suicide of Wild Boar footballer sparks nationwide query into mental health support

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

The tragic suicide of Dom, a member of the “Wild Boar” football team, has left many with questions. As per a report by the BBC, Dom, full name Duangpetch Promthep, was one of the 13 individuals from the football team who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave and died eight months after his rescue.

The cause of his death was recorded as suicide at a school football field in Leicester on October 28 following an inquest into his death. Despite the findings, the inquest did not delve into the reasons behind his drastic action. Authorities also found no evidence of third-party involvement or any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

On Facebook, Coach Ekapol Chanthawong, popularly known as Coach Ek, posted a picture of Dom, musing about the circumstances leading up to his death. His caption read, “Sometimes we just want to know… what happened before February 12, 2023?”

Many others echoed this sentiment, expressing their curiosity about the precipitating factors that led to such a tragic decision, reported KhaoSod.

Coach Ek, too, wondered about the enormous pressure that someone chasing their dreams would have to face to consider such an extreme step.

“It must be really overwhelming. The reasons do not make sense at all. We should ask who caused this rather than why.”

Call centre fraudsters

In related news, a 62 year old woman took her own life in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai after she was deceived by a group of call centre fraudsters. A financial loss of 5.2 million baht was involved. The case propelled Sector 5 Police into a fervent pursuit of 14 more suspects connected to the case. Read more about this story HERE.

In other news, the tragic suicide of a female grade 12 student from a school in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province has prompted a swift response from law enforcement agencies.

The student chose to end her life in her bedroom on Sunday night, October 15. Police guess that she was under extreme stress after falling prey to a fraud gang that enticed her to buy an iPhone on a high-value instalment plan of 18,500 baht. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow us on :













If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.