Wife’s lover and 4 others arrested for killing man in Chachoengsao

Following the death of 33 year old Thai man Thanasan Tae-an, police arrested his wife’s lover and four additional suspects after his body was found on the roadside in the central province of Chachoengsao last month. The dead man’s wife pleaded she was innocent.

Thanasan’s lifeless body was discovered on January 29, two days after he went missing. His wife, 33 year old Wannaporn Laklaem, told police that Thanasan sent her a message that he got another woman pregnant and wanted to end their relationship before his body was found.

Wannaporn told the media that Thanasan had never had any conflict with anyone. She claimed Thanasan had no debts, and they had never argued about adultery until he revealed he got another woman pregnant.

Officers checked a security camera along the route that Thanasan used to commute to work. Officers discovered a suspicious red Mitsubishi Mirage SUV cutting off Thanasan while he was riding a motorcycle. Thanasan was forcibly taken into the car, and one person got out to ride Thanasan’s motorcycle.

On February 2, police managed to identify and arrest the first suspect, 38 year old Thai man, Kittichot Parepaimoon, who was revealed to be Wannaporn’s lover. He was seen with Wannaporn when she visited the roadside scene where Thanasan’s dead body was discovered.

Kittichot admitted to the murder of Thanasan and stated that the motive was adultery. Kittichot confessed that he and four of his friends kidnapped Thanasan, shot him dead, and left the body on the roadside. The other four suspects included:

A 23 year old Thai man named Nanthaphat, a 28 year old Thai man named Parnthep, a 23 year old Thai man named Sooksongkran, and a 22 year old woman named Apisara.

Four suspects

The four suspects, while turning themselves in, denied any part in the murder. They said they were unaware of Kittichot’s plan and were misled into accompanying him.

One of the four suspects, Nanthaphat, explained that he was a nephew of Kittichot. On the incident day, Kittichot asked him and others to accompany him but did not clarify where they would go.

According to Nanthaphat, Kittichote went to a village where Thanasan lived and parked a red Mitsubishi Mirage SUV outside the victim’s house. Kittichote waited until Thanasan rode a motorcycle out of his home. Kittichote followed Thanasan and cut him off, making him stop.

Nanthaphat said Kittichote ordered Thanasan to get in the car, and he agreed even though he was confused. Thanasan kept asking Nanthaphat and others about the kidnapping motive but they did not know and could not provide him with the answer.

Feeling uneasy about the situation, Nanthaphat and the others requested to be dropped off mid-journey. The four suspects insisted that they did not know what had happened next.

Officers continued to question each suspect and investigate to obtain enough evidence before issuing charges against them.

Wife’s adultery

A distraught Wannaporn admitted to having an affair with Kittichot but denied involvement in Thanasan’s murder.

“I want to apologise to everybody, apologise to Thanasan’s family and friends, for having no good. I am sorry that I am not honest with Thanasan and made this tragedy happen. But I am not involved in the murder. I have no idea about this.”

Wannaporn disclosed that she visited Kittichot at his home a day before Thanasan disappeared but saw no signs of suspicious behaviour. She claimed that she did not inform Kittichot about her marital status, creating a story about living in the village with her father.

Various news agencies revealed that Wannaporn was allegedly involved with another man named Ekkachai. Ekkachai revealed to Matichon that he found out Wannaporn was married when he saw her on a news programme.

Ekkachai said Wannaporn told him that she lived at the home with her father. He visited her at home several times but had never met Thanasan. Ekkachai insisted that he would not continue the relationship and felt sorry for Thanasan.

In an interview with the media, Wannaporn pledged to refrain from marrying anyone else and cease her promiscuous behaviour. Wannaporn said this was a huge lesson for her. She had just realised that Thanasan was the best man in her life.

UPDATE: Adultery suspected in murder of Thai man in Chachoengsao

Police suspected adultery as a motive for the murder of a Thai man whose body was found on the roadside of a motorway in the central province of Chachoengsao on January 29. The man asked his wife for a divorce and told her that he had a child with another woman before he disappeared.

The lifeless body of the 33 year old Thai man, Thanasan Tae-an, was found on the roadside in Chachoengsao. He was reported missing two days earlier. Thanasan bore a gunshot wound to the head and his arms and legs were bound with red rope.

His wife, 33 year old Wannaporn Laklaem, reported to officers that Thanasan left home to go to work on the night shift. Thanasan was supposed to arrive at his workplace at around 11pm but did not make it. Thanasan’s friend, identified as Nick, did not see his friend take the shuttle bus to work as usual.

According to his wife, Thanasan’s Facebook profile was changed to a plain black picture at 1am on January 28. Wannaporn then sent him a message asking where he was. The conversation between the two is below:

Wannaporn: Nick told me you did not get on the shuttle bus. Where are you? Why don’t you answer my phone? What is happening?

Thanasan: Don’t cry. We should separate. I made another woman pregnant.

Wannaporn: What? Where are you? Answer the call first.

Thanasan: Don’t be sad.

Wannaporn: Please talk. Pick up the phone.

Thanasan: You can take my valuables. Take whatever you want.

Wannporn also revealed another conversation between her and Thanasan on Facebook Messenger. Thanasan sent her a message at 5.38am on January 28.

“Stop asking where I am. I moved to another province. Let me go. I want to start a family here. Thank you for everything.”

No CCTV

The Commander of Chachoengsao Provincial Police, Naraewit Sukhontawit, has taken charge of overseeing the case. He clarified that the police suspect Thanasan was murdered elsewhere before being disposed of on the roadside, as no bullet shell was found at the scene.

Naraewit further elaborated that the distance between Thanasan’s residence and the location where he typically parked his motorcycle before boarding the company shuttle bus was approximately 30 kilometres. With no security cameras along this route, the investigation has become more challenging.

The Commander mentioned the possibility that Thanasan might have been targeted for theft, given the absence of his motorcycle, wallet, and mobile phone. Alternatively, adultery could have been a motive, based on conversations with his spouse.

Naraewit disclosed that authorities have already questioned seven to five individuals deemed suspicious and are currently scrutinising CCTV footage from locations Thanasan might have frequented prior to the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body of missing Thai man found on roadside, arms and legs bound

A motorcycle rider stumbled upon the dead body of a missing Thai man on the roadside of a motorway in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province near Bangkok. He bore a gunshot wound to his head, and his arms and legs were bound.

The 18 year old motorcycle rider, Pornthep Thomthisaeng, reported the discovery of the body to Bang Pakong Police Station at about 5.30pm yesterday, January 29. Pornthep said he was returning home from work on his motorbike when he felt someone staring and waving hands at him from the side of the road. He decided to return to check and that is when he discovered the dead body.

Police arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. They reported that the man was wearing a black jacket over a polo shirt, black long trousers and brown training shoes.

He was lying on his side with his arms and legs tied with red rope. A gunshot wound was found to the head. No belongings or a mobile phone were found on him. Officers believe the man died at least two days before his discovery.

The man’s identity was unknown until his picture was shared on social media by a Facebook page, Bang Pakong News (คนข่าวบางปะกง). The page received a contact from a follower only five minutes after posting that the man might be 33 year old Thanasan Tae-an, who went missing on January 27.

Thanasan’s wife, 33 year old Wannaporn Laklaem, was alerted to the discovery and later arrived at the scene. She confirmed that the dead man was her missing husband. Wannaporn revealed that Thanasan left the house on the evening of January 27 for his night shift work, and communication between them stopped around 10pm that same night.

Following Thanasan’s disappearance, Wannaporn lodged a missing person report at the Bangpu Police Station in Samut Prakarn province and initiated a search for him on social media platforms.

According to the findings of the police investigation, Thanasan was last spotted riding his grey Honda Wave motorcycle, which he habitually parked along the Bangna-Trat Road. From there, he typically crossed the road to catch a shuttle bus to his workplace at the Amara City Chon Buri Industrial Estate. However, he failed to show up for work on the day of his disappearance.

Thanasan’s body is under an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine to determine the cause of his death.