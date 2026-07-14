Who is Mariusz Wach? The 46-year-old giant standing between Fury and Joshua

He went the distance with Wladimir Klitschko, has already lost to one Fury, and once beat three MMA fighters at the same time. Meet the man Tyson Fury will face in Pattaya.

When Tyson Fury steps into the ring at Max Muay Thai Stadium on Friday, July 24, most of the crowd will know everything about one fighter and almost nothing about the other.

The man in the opposite corner for Fury’s charity fight in Pattaya is Mariusz Wach, a 46-year-old Polish heavyweight with a 39-13 record, more than 50 professional fights and a career that stretches back over two decades. His nickname is The Viking. His job on the night is to give Fury rounds without giving him problems.

Here is who he is, and why Fury’s team chose him.

From Krakow to New Jersey

Wach was born in Krakow in December 1979 and took up boxing at the age of 10. He built a 90-fight amateur career, winning two Polish national titles and a silver medal at the 2004 European Union Championships, and served as an alternate on Poland’s Olympic squad before emigrating to North Bergen, New Jersey.

He turned professional in April 2005, at the relatively late age of 25, and won his first 27 fights. The standout result of that run came in July 2011, when he knocked out Kevin McBride, the Irish heavyweight who had ended Mike Tyson’s career six years earlier, to claim the WBC International title.

At 2.02 metres tall with a 208cm reach, Wach was one of the biggest heavyweights of his era. That size earned him the fight that still defines his career.

The night he stood up to Klitschko

On November 10, 2012, an unbeaten Wach challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in Hamburg. He lost a wide unanimous decision, but he did something no opponent had managed in five years: he took Klitschko the full 12 rounds, and was even reported to have shaken the champion in the fifth.

The performance won him respect across the sport. It was also tainted. Wach failed a post-fight drug test, a setback that damaged his standing just as his profile peaked.

He never fought for a world title again. Instead, he settled into a different role, one that boxing quietly depends on.

The gatekeeper years

For the past decade, Wach has been the measuring stick for heavyweights on the way up. The list of men who have beaten him reads like a who’s who of the division: Alexander Povetkin, Jarrell Miller, Dillian Whyte, Kevin Lerena, Frazer Clarke and Arslanbek Makhmudov, the same fighter Fury outpointed in April.

There is a family footnote too. In December 2020, Wach lost a decision to Hughie Fury, Tyson’s cousin. On July 24, he becomes one of the few men to have fought two Furys.

The recent form is stark. Wach has lost seven of his last ten, including a two-round stoppage by British teenager Moses Itauma in 2024 and a points defeat to Ukraine’s Viktor Vykhryst in Budapest this March. Yet through it all, one quality has never left him. He is famously hard to knock out, having been stopped only a handful of times in a 21-year career, and his durability has become his calling card.

The Viking has kept busy in stranger ways too. As DAZN reported, he recently won a bizarre exhibition in which he fought three MMA influencers at the same time, and forced all of them to quit.

Why Fury’s team picked him

The logic is straightforward. Fury is expected to meet Anthony Joshua in November in the biggest all-British fight in boxing history, and his camp wants competitive rounds without genuine risk. Joshua has his own warm-up against Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on July 25, one day after the Pattaya card.

Wach fits the brief precisely. At 2.02 metres, he is one of the few opponents who will look Fury, himself 2.06 metres, almost level in the eye. He is experienced, proud and durable enough to survive into the middle rounds, which is exactly the workout Fury needs after a 16-month layoff and only one comeback fight.

Fury’s manager Spencer Brown has insisted the team is taking no chances, warning that “we cannot afford any slip-ups at this stage” with the Joshua fight so close. That is the real story of July 24. Wach does not need to win to matter. He simply needs to be awkward enough to make Fury work.

What to expect on the night

On paper, this is a mismatch. Fury, 37, is a former undisputed champion with a 35-2-1 record whose only defeats came against Oleksandr Usyk. Wach is nine years older and has not beaten a top-level opponent in years. Bookmakers will make the Gypsy King an overwhelming favourite.

But Wach’s chin gives the fight its shape. If he does what he has done his whole career, he will drag Fury into the sixth, seventh, eighth round, and that suits both men. Fury banks the rounds he came for, and the crowd gets a longer show.

For fans in Thailand, the appeal goes beyond the result. Pattaya has hosted world championship fight events before, and Fury himself has toured Thailand and trained here for years, but a former undisputed heavyweight champion boxing on Thai soil is a first. With no live broadcast anywhere in the world, the 1,500 people inside the Muay Thai stadium on Sukhumvit Road will be the only ones who see whether the old Viking can survive one more giant.

The Thaiger’s guide to Fury vs Wach tickets, timings, and travel is coming later this week.