Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Thailand
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
We know about the challenges in Thailand’s hotel industry. We know about the grounded planes and the problems with aviation. We know about the vendors and the tour company employees who have survived on a steady flow of tourists for decades.
But there is another hidden victim of the lockdowns and border closures, an industry which is the largest contributor to Thailand’s underground economy – the sex industry.
On one level Thailand’s walking streets look bright and glossy with the flashing neon signs and the leggy ladies hanging around the front of their establishments luring in the passersby. It’s all a big game.
Whilst prostitution is not strictly illegal in Thailand, soliciting sex is. But a billion baht industry has thrived in the past with a nod and a wink from local officials whilst an elaborate network of human trafficking, drugs and exploitation of young ladies, and men, thrived.
Everyone knows what’s going on, from the bar owners, local police, landlords and, of course, the hundreds of thousands of workers in this intricate game.
But the industry is also largely unregulated with the word ‘freelance’ much more likely than ‘employee’.
Tourism
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Nimz, our new Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a tour of some uniquely Phuket foods, although you may find them in other provinces these days as well. A lot of southern Thai food can be very spicy and features a lot of seafood, but Nimz went for the ‘less’ spicy (mai phet) options.
Tell us about your favourite Thai treats and if you’d tried something special in Phuket.
Locations…
Arpong – https://goo.gl/maps/arfbjUkF8eK3SZnPA
Ao aew – https://goo.gl/maps/kb6B1iC8XXT9Wfxb9
Bicomoi – https://goo.gl/maps/CKqQvvs84zongamh9
O Tao – https://goo.gl/maps/cT3w4QWvt51QTXmG8
Tourism
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Nimz, our Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a weekend tour of Phuket Town, in search of cat and dog cafés. Stroke the cats, tickle the cat’s tummy, pat the cats, take selfies with the cats. Whilst Phuket has a number of registered cat and dog cafés, only one appeared to open during Nimz’s search through the streets of Phuket Town, the main commercial capital of the island (on the opposite side of the island to Patong).
And. yes, they also serve up some great food too.
Location: B Cat Cafe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BCatCafePhuketTown
Tourism
Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO
This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.
Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!
AC
Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:11 pm
James, what l meant concerns prostitution in Thailand not only bar girls. Poverty and desperation are the main reasons and ain’t so stupid to go to such bars. Anyway the are also many girls from the north of Thailand
KoK
Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 am
Ratchada is also extremely quiet VS before covid. Not sure what point you’re trying to make. Thai people exist? and there are areas with fewer tourists?