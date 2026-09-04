Website exposing Thai government exam scandal disappears

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 1:38 PM
2 minutes read
Website exposing Thai government exam scandal disappears | Thaiger

A website that published a database of candidates whose scores changed in Thailand’s 2025 local government recruitment exam scandal has suddenly gone offline, along with the Facebook account of its developer.

The disappearance of the “ไม่รอดแล้วเก่งทิพย์68” or “Mai Rod Laew Keng Thip 68” website was highlighted by the เกมถูกบอกด้วย v.2 Facebook page yesterday, September 3. The developer’s Facebook account, Godd Dam, could also no longer be found.

It remains unclear why both disappeared. The developer had previously said they received threatening messages pressuring them to remove information and shut down the website, but there is no confirmed link yet.

A website exposing the Thai government exam scandal has disappeared along with its developer’s Facebook account after reports of pressure.
Photo via Facebook: CatDumb

The website initially began circulating widely in mid-August this year. Its developer said the database was created using information from the STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand Club.

The website initially listed 3,966 candidates across 75 provinces, allowing users to search names, original scores, score increases and where candidates had been appointed.

The database recorded about 148,954 points in total score increases and was later expanded with additional search and mapping features.

The website’s 3,966 names represented only the dataset it had published at the time, rather than the official total identified in the investigation.

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A website exposing the Thai government exam scandal has disappeared along with its developer’s Facebook account after reports of pressure.

Official figures released on August 5 showed that 5,925 of the 279,949 candidates who sat the exam had altered scores. Some had originally failed before receiving enough additional points to pass, while others had already passed but still had their scores increased.

The Department of Local Administration later said 3,868 of the 5,925 had already been appointed and would have their appointments revoked. The remaining 2,057 had not been appointed and would not be called for appointment.

An altered score does not necessarily mean the candidate knew about or participated in the alleged corruption. Investigators are examining individual involvement, including possible links to brokers, payments and the score changes.

The wider investigation began after police and the National Anti-Corruption Commission searched a location in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi province, in June.

Investigators found people using computers to alter copies of exam answer sheets so the answers would match scores that had already been announced.

This prompted officials to go back to the original answer-sheet images and compare them with the data used to calculate the published results. They found that some did not match, meaning candidates had been awarded scores different from those shown by their original answers.

Officials then recalculated the affected scores and revised the rankings. The investigation was expanded to examine exam organisers, people suspected of altering scores, alleged brokers and candidates whose scores had been changed.

It remains unclear why the website and Godd Dam account disappeared, or whether they were deliberately removed or affected by a technical issue.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 1:38 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.