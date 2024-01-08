Weather update: Northern Thailand braces for chill as storms threaten the south

TheMeteorological Department of Thailand (TMD)forecasted another drop in temperatures across northern Thailand, with the weather ranging from cool to cold, particularly in the mountainous areas. Meanwhile, cloud cover has been observed in Bangkok.

In contrast, the southern region has been issued a warning for storm conditions affecting nine provinces.

A mass of cold air or high-pressure area continues to cover the northeastern region and the South China Sea, while westerly winds at higher altitudes sweep over the north. Consequently, the northern region experiences cool to cold weather in the mornings, with temperatures falling by 1-2 degrees Celsius. The northeastern, central, eastern and upper southern regions also experience cool mornings.

For the mountain peaks of the north, the weather ranges from cold to very cold, with the lowest temperatures between 6-11 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the peaks of the north-east experience cool to cold weather, with the lowest temperatures falling between 11-16 degrees Celsius. The public has been advised to maintain good health in the face of the continued cool weather during the mornings.

The northeastern monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the south has moderate strength, causing isolated thunderstorms in the lower southern region. Sea waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate with wave height about 1-2 metres.

In thunderstorm areas, wave height can be more than 2 metres. Boat operators are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Air quality

In terms of air quality, there is a moderate to rather high accumulation of dust particles/smoke fog in the lower northern region, central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region. This is due to weakened winds and poor ventilation.

in the northern region, cool to cold weather in the morning and temperatures fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius. Westerly winds with a speed of 5-15km/hr. The lowest temperatures of 14-21 degrees Celsius and the highest temperatures of 29-35 degrees Celsius. In mountainous areas, cold to very cold weather with the lowest temperatures between 6-11 degrees Celsius.

in the northeastern region, cool weather in the morning and a slight increase in temperatures. Lowest temperatures of 16-21 degrees Celsius and highest temperatures of 31-34 degrees Celsius. In mountainous areas, cool to cold weather with the lowest temperatures between 11-16 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10-20km/hr.

In the central region, it will be cool in the morning with the lowest temperatures of 19-22 degrees Celsius and the highest temperatures of 33-35 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10-20km/hr.

In the eastern region, cool weather in the morning. The lowest temperatures of 19-24 degrees Celsius and the highest temperatures of 33-36 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10-30km/hr. Sea waves less than 1 metre and about 1 metre offshore.

In the southern region (east coast), cool weather in the mornings in the upper region. The lower region has 30% thunderstorms, mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

Thunderstorm areas

Northeasterly winds with a speed of 15-30km/hr. Sea waves about 1 metre high and more than 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. The lowest temperatures of 20-26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperatures of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Follow us on :













In the southern region (west coast), 20% of thunderstorms, mostly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Lowest temperatures of 24-26 degrees Celsius and highest temperatures of 31-34 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds with a speed of 15-30km/hr. Sea waves about 1 metre high and more than 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be partly cloudy. The lowest temperatures of 22-25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperatures of 33-36 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10-20km/hr, reported KhaoSod.