Weather alert: Thailand bracing for cold snap and heavy southern rainfall

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a cold weather warning across the country, with foggy conditions expected in the morning. The southern region continues to experience severe flooding due to heavy rainfall in eight provinces. The level of airborne dust particles remains significantly high due to weak winds, resulting in poor air ventilation.

A high-pressure area or cold air mass covers the upper part of Thailand, while a western wind at the upper level blows across the northern region. This condition is causing cold to chilly weather with morning fog in the northern region. The northeastern, central, and eastern regions are also experiencing cool weather with some morning fog.

The northern mountain tops are witnessing chilly to severely cold weather with some frost. The lowest temperature is between 3-10 degrees Celsius. The hilltops of the northeast are cold with minimum temperatures of 12-14 degrees Celsius. The TMD urged residents in the upper part of Thailand to look after their health due to the persisting cold weather in the morning and to exercise caution while travelling through foggy areas.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeastern monsoon is covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, causing thunderstorms in the lower southern region. The wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, the waves are 1-2 metres high and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 2 metres high.

For the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, the waves are about 1 metre high and in storm-affected areas and offshore, waves are more than 1 metre high. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid the areas with thunderstorms.

In the current period, the lower northern region, and the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, are experiencing a moderate to high accumulation of dust particles/smoke due to weakening winds and poor air ventilation.

The northern region will experience cold to chilly weather with morning fog tomorrow. The lowest temperature will be 14-20 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 30-35 degrees Celsius. In the mountain tops, the weather will be chilly to severely cold with some frost. The lowest temperature will be 3-10 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed will be 5-15 kilometres per hour.

Experience Thunderstorms

The lower southern region will continue to experience thunderstorms. The east coast of the southern region will see a 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the provinces of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

The lowest temperature will be 22-24 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 32-34 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed will be 15-30 kilometres per hour. The waves in the sea will be about 1 metre high and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves will be more than 1 metre high.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have some fog in the morning. The lowest temperature will be 24-25 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 34-36 degrees Celsius. The northeastern wind speed will be 10-20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.