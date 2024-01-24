Wealthy heiress found dead in Chanthaburi, police suspect foul play

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The mysterious death of a wealthy heiress from a prominent family has shocked the community in Chanthaburi province. Today, early at 6.10am, local police led by Police Major General Phadungsak Raksasuk arrived at the residence, a house behind an old petrol station in Ma Kham district, to investigate the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of 77 year old Panithi Kosalanan in a swimming pool.

Panithi, belonging to a family well-known for a notorious land inheritance dispute that escalated to a deadly shooting at the Chanthaburi courthouse in 2019, was found floating lifelessly in a fruit orchard’s pool, approximately 100 metres from her home. The investigation revealed no signs of a break-in, with belongings seemingly untouched, except for the absence of certain critical items, including surveillance cameras, a server, and essential loan-related documents.

The local police force, under the command of Pol. Maj. Gen. Phadungsak, meticulously combed through the scene and gathered additional evidence from within the house. Their initial findings indicated that the house was in its usual state, with no evidence of ransacking, fueling speculation that the incident was carried out by someone with professional skills who knew the victim well rather than a random act of violence, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Phadungsak stated that the probe is leaning towards motives connected to debt settlement or issues surrounding the contentious inheritance. The land dispute involves a sprawling 3,800-acre estate in Ban Ta Liaw, in the Tha Mai district, valued at over 300 million baht (US$8,368,200). The legal battle over this property has been ongoing for over a decade, with numerous civil and criminal cases filed.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Phadungsak further mentioned that the perpetrator might have been someone close to Panithi, who had easy access to the property and could have committed the crime without disturbing any valuables. He emphasised the targeted nature of the crime, given that only specific documents were missing and the surveillance system had been deliberately dismantled, suggesting a deliberate attempt to obliterate evidence.

In light of these developments, the investigation has expanded to include questioning family members, close associates, hired workers, lawyers, and anyone potentially involved, to ensure a thorough and meticulous approach to solving this enigmatic case.