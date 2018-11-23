“We are doing all we can” – the search for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya | The Thaiger

People
“We are doing all we can” – the search for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
The Royal Thai Police are hitting back at claims from a top Thai prosecutor that they are doing nothing to bring international Red Bull heir and fugitive, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, back to Thailand to face justice.
Original story HERE.
Daily News reports that a RTP spokesman, Pol Col Krissana Patanacharoen, says the Thai police were doing all they can. He claims that foreign police forces, such as those in the UK, were stalling the hunt.
Criticism had come earlier from a prosecutor at the foreign affairs department that, in the six months since a letter was issued demanding action, the police had done nothing. A new request was now being made this month.
Pol Col Krissana said that previous attempts to locate Boss in Canada had failed and that the RTP were following up with the UK and other forces. But they had received no word from them as to where the fugitive might be hiding.
He claimed that Boss had complained to police in France about a notice for his arrest containing errors and that the RTP had sent the police more details to rectify this three months ago.
He was also asked by reporters why the Red Notice about Boss had apparently been removed from the Interpol site. He claims the Red Notice was still in the system but that Interpol were responsible for it being posted on their website.
The fugitive is wanted in connection with the death of a Thong Lor policeman in September 2012. Wichian Klanprasert died after being dragged under the wheels of Boss’s Ferrari.
The fugitive is heir to the massive Red Bull drinks empire.
SOURCE: Daily News
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
Annissa Flynn, Phuket’s young surf star, has done it again by retaining her world title in the arena of flow-boarding.
‘Anni’ won through in the final using her well-honed skillset of wake-boarding, surfing and skateboarding to put together three winning runs at the FlowRider FLOW Tour World Flowboarding Championships, hosted by Surf House Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Annissa is happy to be back home (Phuket) and is back practicing at her favorite place, Kata Beach and the SurfHouse Phuket hoping for some last good waves before the high season finally arrives.
We asked Annissa what she was looking forward to and she said “Lots of support from the Thai Government for the upcoming Olympics in Japan 2020.”
Annissa is sponsored by Roxy Thailand, Mak Flow, Surf House Phuket and SUNOVER surfboards.
Phuket teenager helps mother clean up roads before school
A 17 year old boy helps his mother clean up the road before going to school every day. Pohnwit ‘Mint’ Kongrun is studying at the Phuket Vocational College.
Pohnwit helps his mother to clean up the road outside their home in Narisorn Road near Suthat Road in Phuket Town every day before heading to school.
Pohnwit says, “My mother is working as a road cleaner for the Phuket City Municipality. She cleans up the roads and decorates trees along the road.”
“Every morning I come out here with my mother. After that she drops me at the school. Some days if I have a class in the morning I will be unable to help her.”
“I am not ashamed to help clean up the road. One of my friends also helps to clean on his holidays. I want to help my mother do her job. She is getting older and needs to carry heavy garbage to the bins. She might have a problem with her health.”
“I know that she has to hurry before the garbage truck arrives. I have never been ashamed to help my mother and cleanup our city. I will continue to do this.”
Netherlands to Thailand, the long way
by Wattanapol Matcha
Want to catch up with your father? Usually a short drive, phone call or quick email will solve that. But it wan’t quite so easy for this Dutchman.
28 year old William Coniris has completed a 17,900 kilometre cross-continent bicycle ride from the Netherlands to visit his 58 year old father, who lives in Thailand.
The 10 month journey, which began in mid-February this year, ended for William as he arrived his father Paul Coniris’s home in Suphan Buri yesterday, after three years of not having seen each other.
Having worked in the field of meteorology in his home country, the man said the journey, passing through 28 countries, had exposed him to new things and different scenes that would be inspiring for his work when he returned home.
The Nation reports that the Dutch cyclist recalled that he had stayed overnight along the way in a tent and spent about five to six hours cycling every day.
He said the most frequently occurring issue was a shortage of drinking water and food, as some countries did not have many shops on their roads.
In Thailand, however, there are so many shops and people are friendly, he added with a smile.
Coniris will travel back home on November 27, after what has been his third visit to the Kingdom.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
