“We are doing all we can” – the search for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya | The Thaiger

The Royal Thai Police are hitting back at claims from a top Thai prosecutor that they are doing nothing to bring international Red Bull heir and fugitive, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, back to Thailand to face justice.

Original story HERE.

Daily News reports that a RTP spokesman, Pol Col Krissana Patanacharoen, says the Thai police were doing all they can. He claims that foreign police forces, such as those in the UK, were stalling the hunt.

Criticism had come earlier from a prosecutor at the foreign affairs department that, in the six months since a letter was issued demanding action, the police had done nothing. A new request was now being made this month.

Pol Col Krissana said that previous attempts to locate Boss in Canada had failed and that the RTP were following up with the UK and other forces. But they had received no word from them as to where the fugitive might be hiding.

He claimed that Boss had complained to police in France about a notice for his arrest containing errors and that the RTP had sent the police more details to rectify this three months ago.

He was also asked by reporters why the Red Notice about Boss had apparently been removed from the Interpol site. He claims the Red Notice was still in the system but that Interpol were responsible for it being posted on their website.

The fugitive is wanted in connection with the death of a Thong Lor policeman in September 2012. Wichian Klanprasert died after being dragged under the wheels of Boss’s Ferrari.

The fugitive is heir to the massive Red Bull drinks empire.

SOURCE: Daily News





Have something to say? Scroll down to leave a comment, or visit our to discuss people, events, to-do and more with the local community.



.