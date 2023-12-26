Waves ban on Pattaya boats after tourist catamaran capsizes

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

The Marine Department, Pattaya Office, imposed a ban on small boats venturing into the Pattaya sea.

With a red flag fluttering halfway up the mast yesterday, December 25, the Department issued a stern warning to fishing boats, jet skis, speedboats, and towing boats, urging them to stay ashore amid the turbulent waters.

Large fishing vessels escaped a categorical ban but were sternly advised to navigate with extreme caution, strictly adhering to instructions issued by vigilant officials. This maritime crackdown comes in the wake of a harrowing incident last week when a catamaran, ferrying 29 people, including a majority of foreign tourists, capsized near Dongtan Beach.

Despite the fortunate escape of all passengers without harm, Pattaya authorities swiftly implemented enhanced safety measures for the holiday season. Police Lieutenant General Piyaphong Ensan spearheaded a team of authorities conducting a rigorous examination of boats at the Bali Hai Pier yesterday, December 25, at 9am. The inspection focused on scrutinizing the operating licenses of each boat operator and emphasised the importance of adhering to safety measures, including passenger limitations, on-board behavioural guidelines, and the mandatory use of life-saving equipment such as life jackets, reported Pattaya News.

Fortunately, the inspection revealed no irregularities, but authorities pledged to conduct such operations regularly to ensure the safety of sea-goers.

In related news, the tourist speedboat Bandaya 19 met with an unfortunate incident on December 24 as it capsized near Bubu Island, a mere 3 kilometres from Satun’s Lipe Island. The boat was ferrying 73 tourists, which included 3 children, and had 4 crew members on board at the time of the mishap.

In other news, the Heaven Tour diving boat sank in the sea around 4 miles away from the Surin Islands, following a trip with tourists for diving. The incident led to the disappearance of two individuals, with 14 being rescued. The search operation kicked off at 9am on December 23. The Third Region Maritime Interests Promotion Center (SRP.3) revealed that they were informed by the Phang Nga Port Security Control Center.