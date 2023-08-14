Waterspout disaster: One dead, one missing as Thai tour boat sinks in Bang Ta Boon Bay

Bang Ta Boon Bay, via Facebook (Amazing Thailand)

In a tragic waterspout disaster off Ban Laem district, one holidaymaker perished, while another remains unaccounted for following the fateful sinking of a tour boat in the midst of Bang Ta Boon Bay. The calamity took place on a recent Saturday afternoon when a waterspout, an atmospheric oddity resembling a miniature tornado, assailed their vessel.

The rather unusual maritime waterspout disaster, highlighted due to its involvement with a spiralling atmospheric vortex, was reported to the 191 police emergency centre around 5pm. Sampan Jinping, a 63 years old individual who operated the boat, revealed that he had been contracted by a group of seven enthusiasts who were interested in exploring the picturesque surroundings of Bang Ta Boon Bay.

As the boat was starting its return journey back towards the mainland, approximately 2 kilometres out to sea, the elements turned hostile with an abrupt strike by a waterspout. The calamitous event unleashed a wave of destruction, sinking the boat and hurling all seven passengers into the deep waters.

Sampan also noted a hazardous lapse in safety measures, as not a single tourist aboard had been sporting a life jacket at the time of the disaster. Joined by a rescue squad from the Sawang Sanphet Thammasatan Foundation, Jinping succeeded in rescuing five of the outnumbered passengers from the perilous waters, albeit two of their colleagues were not as fortunate.

Yesterday, at 10am, the recovery mission discovered the lifeless body of Chanin Chompinthong, aged 25 years, fifty kilometres away from the shoreline. Meanwhile, 27 year old Kritsanat Kampanya remains unlocated, and the relentless search for him ensues reported Bangkok Post.

